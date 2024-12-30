Special Trains To Run For Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela Via Vijayawada

Vijayawada: To cater to the needs of devotees, special trains will operate via Vijayawada for the Maha Kumbh Mela, Railway officials said. According to the schedule, the Tirupati-Benares Special Train (07107) will depart from Tirupati at 8:55 pm on Saturdays, January 18, February 8, 15, and 23, and is scheduled to reach Benares at 3:45 pm on the following Mondays. On the return journey, Train No. 07108 will depart from Benares at 5:30 pm on Tuesdays, January 20, February 10, 17, and 24.

These trains will stop at several stations, including Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajamahendravaram, Samarlakota, Annavaram, Yalamanchili, Anacapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vijayanagaram, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, and others.

Additionally, the Narsapur-Benares Special Train (07109) will depart from Narsapur at 6:00 am on January 26 and February 2. It will reach Benares at 3:45 pm the next day. On the return leg, Train No. 07110 will depart Benares at 5:30 pm on January 27 and February 3.

Officials asked passengers to make bookings due to the high demand for travel during the festival period. The South Central Railway (SCR) will run 16 Mahakumbh Mela special trains between various destinations to clear extra rush of Mahakumbh Mela. These trains will be operated between January 18 and February 23, the SCR announced on Friday.