Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Seven Ft Tall Russian 'Muscular Baba' Enchants Devotees

Prayagraj: At the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a seven feet tall “muscular baba” from Russia is the centre of attraction for his well-built physique and a unique glow on his face.

Atma Prem Giri Maharaj, originally from Russia, has been living in India after adopting Sanatan Dharma 30 years ago. Maharaj is famous as 'Muscular Baba’ on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

Seven ft tall Russian 'Muscular Baba' enchants devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Muscular Baba has replicated his social media fame to Kumbh Mela 2025 where he has created a stir with his God-gifted physique. Some devotees are calling him 'Bhima', while some compare him with 'Lord Parashuram'. According to Hindu mythology, Parashuram is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

It is learnt that 'Muscular Baba' has been a disciple of Pilot Baba. After embracing Hinduism, he went to Nepal and is preaching the Sanatan Dharma in the country. Before adopting Sanatan Dharma, he was working as a teacher in Russia.

Seven ft tall Russian 'Muscular Baba' with Buddhist leader Dalai Lama (ETV Bharat)

Mahakumbh 2025 started on January 13 and will continue till February 26. Devotees come to this event to take a dip in the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati and for spiritual purification.

Seven ft tall Russian 'Muscular Baba' enchants devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025 (ETV Bharat)

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has divided the Maha Kumbh area into different sectors spread over ​​more than 25 km with every sector offering a different view for the devotees.

Seven ft tall Russian 'Muscular Baba' enchants devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025 (ETV Bharat)