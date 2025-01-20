Mahakumbh: Model Harsha Richharia Says Won't Leave Festival, Will Serve Saints

Prayagraj: Model Harsha Richharia reversed her decision to leave Mahakumbh and said she will stay back for the entire duration of the festival and serve the saints.

Harsha, who shot to limelight by dressing in traditional attire, with a Rudraksha rosary and sporting a tilak at Mahakumbh, took the decision after taking blessings from Ravindra Puri, the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad at Niranjani Akhara on Sunday. She said she wishes to learn more about religion.

"Ravindra Puri Maharaj is like my father and on his advice, I have decided not to leave Mahakumbh," she said. A few days back, Harsha in a video was seen in tears. She said the tears were of both happiness and sorrow. She said her followers asked her not to leave Mahakumbh. "Now I will stay throughout Mahakumbh and serve the saints. I will not go anywhere," the model and influencer said.

Harsha, referred to as the 'Beautiful Sadhvi' was criticized by saints at the festival following which she announced her decision to leave. The model, who claims to be a disciple of Acharya Mahamandaleswar Swami Shri Kailashanandagiri Ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara had accused Sant Anand Swaroop of forcing her to leave Mahakumbh. "“Whenever a woman does something different in her life, some people in the society do not let her grow. This is the truth. The rest is God’s will,” Harsha was heard saying in a video on X after which she expressed her desire to quit Mahakumbh. Harsha was seen on her guru's chariot at the cantonment entry point of Niranjani Akhara. After Harsha came to the festival site, rumours started doing rounds that she is sadhvi. However, she denied and said she had only taken mantra initiation.