Mahakumbh: Administration Imposes Fresh Restrictions At Fair Site To Ensure Order

Prayagraj: The administration has made several major changes at the Mahakumbh Nagar after the stampede on Mauni Amavasya.

As per decisions taken at a meeting of officials at Mahakumbh Nagar late on Friday night, the entire fair area has now been declared a no vehicle zone. Although the restriction was in place, it was not being implemented in true spirit. This apart, all types of vehicle passes including those for VVIPs have been cancelled. Vehicles, except those registered at Prayagraj will now not be allowed to enter the city. The restriction on entry of vehicles to Mahakumbh Nagar will remain in force till Basant Panchami. Only ambulances, small goods carriers delivering essential goods to the fair site and police vehicles will be allowed entry to the site. Besides, a limited number of two-wheelers including those of media personnel, health workers and police personnel will be allowed in the fair site.

The administration has also opened all pontoon bridges at the site. As part of safety measures, devotees are being asked to leave the site after taking the holy dip. Police personnel and officials of departments concerned have been asked to ensure devotees do not sit or lie down at the ghat after taking the holy dip. As per the new plan, crowding at Mahakumbh Nagar will be prevented at all costs till February 4. This apart, a new system has also been implemented for smooth movement of devotees in the Mahakumbh Nagar as per which entry and exit routes have been separated. On the day of Mauni Amavasya, due to there being only one route, a large number of devotees jostled with each other.

Crowd at Mahakumbh (ETV Bharat)

Passengers arriving at Prayagraj by train are allowed to arrive at Sangam on foot from all railway stations including Mahakumbh Junction, Sangam Prayagraj, Prayag Station, Daraganj, Rambagh, Naini and Subedarganj, Phaphamau and Chheoki. However, passengers can come from the railway station to the parking area outside the fair area using local conveyance. In the fair area, they will have to leave the local conveyance at the parking lot. The arrangement is for normal days. However, on Basant Panchami (February 3), passengers will be required to travel to Sangam on foot from the railway station.

As part of revised arrangements, the North Central Railway has determined routes for trains. Trains coming from Mumbai are being stopped at Naini and Chheoki railway station. Arrangements have been made to stop trains coming from Lucknow, Ayodhya at Phaphamau Sangam station. Along with this, passengers from Varanasi-Gorakhpur route are being disembarked at Jhunsi and Rambagh railway station. There is no restriction on exit of devotees who are already performing Kalpavas in the fair area or have come to take bath in their vehicles. If devotees wish, they can take their vehicles out of the city through the prescribed route.

Naini Junction railway station (ETV Bharat)

A total of seven major routes from different directions have been determined for entry into the fair area. These include Jaunpur route, Varanasi route, Mirzapur route, Rewa Chitrakoot route, Kanpur-Fatehpur-Kaushambi route, Kaushambi route and Lucknow-Pratapgarh route.

Jaunpur route: Vehicles on the route will arrive in the city from Garaupur intersection via Phoolpur, Sahason intersection and Phaphamau Sahason route. The vehicles will be parked at the sugar mill parking lot. If the parking lot is full, vehicles will have to be parked at Pure Surdas, Badra Sonauti and Samaymai parking lots.

Return route: A separate route has been decided for leaving the city. Vehicles parked at sugar mill parking lot and Pure Surdas parking lot will be taken out via Rahimpur road to Sahason Chauraha. From here, passengers will be able to proceed towards their destination in their vehicles via Phoolpur towards Jaunpur. Vehicles parked at Badra Sonauti parking lot will be taken out via Baba Lal Market Tiraha from Sahason towards Phoolpur and Jaunpur. Vehicles parked at Samaymai parking lot will be taken out via Anta Chauraha via Bhairav ​​Kuan via Malawa Buzurg via Phoolpur to Jaunpur.

Varanasi route: People from Varanasi can arrive via Rajatalab, Bhadohi, Handia, Saidabad, Hanumanganj, Habusa mode, Kanihar mode, Kanihar underpass Chamanganj, JKDL route, Nageshwar/Shiv Mandir Ustapur parking and Airavat Sangam Ghat.

Mirzapur route: Vehicles on the route can arrive in the city via Rajju Bhaiya University, Saraswati Hi-Tech City parking, Madanuwa parking, Omaxe City parking/Tent City parking, Devrakh parking and then from Arail to Sangam Ghat.

Kanpur-Fatehpur-Kaushambi: Vehicles taking the route can arrive via Kanpur-Fatehpur, Kaushambi via Kokhraj, Muratganj, Puramufti, Mudera Mandi and Dhoomanganj. The vehicles have to be parked at Nehru Park parking lot.