ETV Bharat / state

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: For The 1st Time, Devotees Can Use Google Navigation To Trace Sites

The Kumbh Mela is a Sanatani festival where millions of people bathe in sacred rivers to cleanse themselves of sins and break the cycle of birth and death. ( ETV Bharat )

Prayagraj: Global digital giant Google has decided to integrate the Maha Kumbh Mela area into its navigation system for the first time. An MoU has been signed between Google and Prayagraj Mela Authority on Monday for the same.

Google will develop a specialised navigation system for the Maha Kumbh which will help devotees locate various sites, Akharas, and saints in the area. This feature is expected to launch later this month or early December.

Maha Kumbh, a Hindu event has gained fame not only in India but across the world due to its grandeur and spirituality. This is special because this is the first time Google is creating navigation for a temporary city, offering to help visitors get information about prominent roads, religious sites, ghats, Akhadas and the locations of notable saints.

What Is Google Navigation: Google navigation is a feature in the Google Maps app that provides turn-by-turn directions to a destination. This tool not only presents comprehensive maps but also offers detailed instructions on when and where to turn.