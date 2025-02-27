ETV Bharat / state

Maha Kumbh Inside Lockup: Madhya Pradesh Jail Authorities Recreate Triveni Sangam As Over 500 Inmates Take Holy Dip

Authorities at Chhindwara district jail transported the holy water from Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj and mixed it in the mini pool where inmates took bath.

Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam
Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 1:06 PM IST

Chhindwara: As the grand Maha Kumbh 2025 concluded with the final 'snan'(holy dip) in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, authorities at the Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh recreated the Triveni Sangam inside the jail where over 500 inmates took the dip of faith.

Maha Kumbh Bath Inside The Jail
Jail Superintendent Yajubendra Baghmare said that the prisoners lodged in Chhindwara district jail were disappointed to have missed the opportunity to take a dip in the Prayagraj Sangam on the Maha Kumbh, observed every 144 years.

Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam
Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam (ETV Bharat)

As a mark of respect for the inmates' faith, the jail management brought water from Triveni Sangam Prayagraj and mixed a temporary pond inside the jail and organized the Maha Kumbh bath by mixing the Ganga water in it, Baghmare said adding 549 prisoners took the holy dip in the pond.

Bhajan Kirtan Inside Jail For Maha Kumbh Vibes
Baghmare informed that Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam was mixed in the mini swimming pool with chanting of mantras as prisoners took a dip.

A Jail Of Communal Harmony
Jail Assistant Superintendent Ashish Manjana said that the jail management takes care of the prisoners of every religion and community.

Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam
Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam (ETV Bharat)

“On the occasion of Ramzan, Roza Iftari and Eid Milan programs are organized inside the jail itself. Along with this, Christmas and festivals of all religions are celebrated within the district jail as per tradition so that religious sentiments of any prisoner are not hurt,'' Manjana said.

Read more:

  1. Mahashivratri 2025: Over 10,000 Naga Sanyasis Lead Grand Procession To Baba Vishwanath's Court In Varanasi
  2. Over 18,000 Chhattisgarh Inmates Take Holy Bath In Water From Prayagraj

Chhindwara: As the grand Maha Kumbh 2025 concluded with the final 'snan'(holy dip) in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, authorities at the Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh recreated the Triveni Sangam inside the jail where over 500 inmates took the dip of faith.

Maha Kumbh Bath Inside The Jail
Jail Superintendent Yajubendra Baghmare said that the prisoners lodged in Chhindwara district jail were disappointed to have missed the opportunity to take a dip in the Prayagraj Sangam on the Maha Kumbh, observed every 144 years.

Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam
Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam (ETV Bharat)

As a mark of respect for the inmates' faith, the jail management brought water from Triveni Sangam Prayagraj and mixed a temporary pond inside the jail and organized the Maha Kumbh bath by mixing the Ganga water in it, Baghmare said adding 549 prisoners took the holy dip in the pond.

Bhajan Kirtan Inside Jail For Maha Kumbh Vibes
Baghmare informed that Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam was mixed in the mini swimming pool with chanting of mantras as prisoners took a dip.

A Jail Of Communal Harmony
Jail Assistant Superintendent Ashish Manjana said that the jail management takes care of the prisoners of every religion and community.

Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam
Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam (ETV Bharat)

“On the occasion of Ramzan, Roza Iftari and Eid Milan programs are organized inside the jail itself. Along with this, Christmas and festivals of all religions are celebrated within the district jail as per tradition so that religious sentiments of any prisoner are not hurt,'' Manjana said.

Read more:

  1. Mahashivratri 2025: Over 10,000 Naga Sanyasis Lead Grand Procession To Baba Vishwanath's Court In Varanasi
  2. Over 18,000 Chhattisgarh Inmates Take Holy Bath In Water From Prayagraj

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHAKUMBH SNAN IN JAILMADHYA PRADESHMAHA KUMBH INSIDE JAILCHHINDWARA JAIL MAHA KUMBH SNAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.