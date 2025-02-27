Maha Kumbh Inside Lockup: Madhya Pradesh Jail Authorities Recreate Triveni Sangam As Over 500 Inmates Take Holy Dip

Chhindwara: As the grand Maha Kumbh 2025 concluded with the final 'snan'(holy dip) in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, authorities at the Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh recreated the Triveni Sangam inside the jail where over 500 inmates took the dip of faith.

Maha Kumbh Bath Inside The Jail

Jail Superintendent Yajubendra Baghmare said that the prisoners lodged in Chhindwara district jail were disappointed to have missed the opportunity to take a dip in the Prayagraj Sangam on the Maha Kumbh, observed every 144 years.

Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam (ETV Bharat)

As a mark of respect for the inmates' faith, the jail management brought water from Triveni Sangam Prayagraj and mixed a temporary pond inside the jail and organized the Maha Kumbh bath by mixing the Ganga water in it, Baghmare said adding 549 prisoners took the holy dip in the pond.

Bhajan Kirtan Inside Jail For Maha Kumbh Vibes

Baghmare informed that Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam was mixed in the mini swimming pool with chanting of mantras as prisoners took a dip.

A Jail Of Communal Harmony

Jail Assistant Superintendent Ashish Manjana said that the jail management takes care of the prisoners of every religion and community.

Authorities at Chhindwara district jail in Madhya Pradesh take the holy dip in the Ganga water brought from Triveni Sangam (ETV Bharat)

“On the occasion of Ramzan, Roza Iftari and Eid Milan programs are organized inside the jail itself. Along with this, Christmas and festivals of all religions are celebrated within the district jail as per tradition so that religious sentiments of any prisoner are not hurt,'' Manjana said.