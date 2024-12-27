Maha Kumbh 2025 Will Have World's Largest 'Mahamrityunjay Yantra' On Sangam Banks

Prayagraj: With a few days left for the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, the 'bhoomi puja' for the 'Mahamrityunjay Yantra', a spiritual tool to connect devotees to the Almighty, was held on Thursday.

The Mahamrityunjay Yantra will be set up on the holy land of Triveni Sangam. It has been shaped on the basis of the 52 letters of the Shiva Mahamrityunjay Mantra. Presently, construction of a 3D Mahamrityunjay Yantra is underway.

The Yantra, which will be 52-foot wide, 52-foot long and 52-foot tall, has been consecrated with eight lakh 'Mahamrityunjay mantras' by 151 great pandits and is aimed at creating positivity. Several people, including Sadguru Maa Usha, chairperson of Siddha Mahamrityunjay Yantra Sansthan and Swami Sahajanand Saraswati Peethadheeshwar were present on the occasion of bhoomi puja.

Till now the Mahamrityunjay Yantra is available only in 2D form but now a 3D model is being installed. The model is being prepared by Siddh Mahamrityunjay International Yoga and Astrology Research Centre after years of research. All kinds of spiritual and scientific aspects have been kept in mind while constructing the new 3D form of Mahamrityunjay Yantra.

The first holy dip of the Maha Kumbh will be held during 'Purnima' on 13 January, but many organisations have already started setting up their camps at the mela ground. This time, devotees will be able to see this Mrityunjay Yantra at the Maha Kumbh and it is set to become the centre of attraction for 40 crore devotees, who are expected to come here from across the country and abroad.

The Uttar Pradesh State Pavilion will be set up on five acres of land by the state tourism department. People coming to Maha Kumbh will be able to have a glimpse of the state's popular tourist spots at this mela. Many other events, including handicraft market and cultural programmes will also be held here. Popular and famous handicraft stalls will be showcased in the pavilion. This apart, a tableau of religious places will also be presented.

State tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said that Uttar Pradesh has a unique feature in every region. Seventy five stalls will be set up for displaying 'One District One Product (ODOP)' and three stages will be constructed for hosting cultural programmes. More than 20 food stalls will be set up, where local as well as dishes from different provinces will be made available to the visitors.

Maha Kumbh will also be a centre of confluence of various cultures along with binding faith and spirituality. Famous artists from across the country and filmstars will perform at the mela. Performances will be staged at Ganga Pandal, which will have a capacity of 10,000 spectators.

Jaiveer Singh said the date-wise performance list of renowned artists has been released by the Ministry of Culture. Famous playback singer Shankar Mahadevan will perform on January 26 and Sadhana Sargam will showcase her art on the same day. Usha Uthup will perform on February 2, Kavita Krishnamurthy on February 8, Suresh Wadkar and Sonal Man Singh on February 9 and Hariharan on February 10.

The tourism minister further said that Nitin Mukesh will perform on February 17 and Shweta Mohan will perform devotional songs in Sanskrit and South Indian languages ​​on February 19. On February 23, people will be able to enjoy the songs of Kailash Kher.