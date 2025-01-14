ETV Bharat / state

Maha Kumbh 2025: Youth's Suspicious Behaviour Sparks Tension In Prayagraj

The youth initially introduced himself as Ayush, but suspicion grew among the saints after he failed to produce any valid identity card.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

Prayagraj: Tension prevailed at the Juna Akhara in Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti when a youth sneaked inside and reached the room of Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara and Dasna temple Mahant Yati Narsinghanand Giri, expressing desire to meet him.

The youth initially introduced himself as Ayush, but suspicion grew among the saints after he failed to produce any valid identity card. Subsequently, he was handed over to the police for further verification.

To everyone's shock, during police interrogation, the youth revealed his real name as Ayub Ali and said he hails from Etah Lalganj. He claimed to have come to Maha Kumbh as a visitor. While police is continuing interrogation into the purpose of his visit, the youth maintained that he is unaware of any sort of restrictions on his visit. "I have come alone. This is my first visit to Prayagraj. I don't know anyone here. I had no idea who is allowed and who is not. I have two brothers and three sisters. My father's name is Saqir Ali," said Ayub to police.

Meanwhile, officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the real intentions of his visit to the Akhara.

Reportedly, Mahant Yati Narsinghanand has announced to organise a Sant Samvad programme in Maha Kumbh on January 25. The event, which is likely to bring together Mahamandaleshwars and other saints of all the Akharas, will discuss key issues like establishing a Sanatan Vedic nation and addressing demographic concerns among others.

The Mahant had recently stirred a debate when he advised people of Hindu community to have more children in order to increase the population. He urged them to have at least 4-5 children, citing the population dynamics. The Mahant said that Hindu population is at a risk of decline; and in such a scenario, Hindu community people should also abandon family planning measures and consider having more children.

