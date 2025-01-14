Maha Kumbh Rush Causes Stampede at Jhansi Railway Station; No Casualties Reported

Jhansi: A stampede broke out among devotees at Veerangana Laxmibai railway station on Monday night, as passengers rushed to board a train for the Maha Kumbh. Two individuals, including a woman, narrowly escaped being run over by the train. Quick-thinking fellow passengers pulled them to safety. Railway officials arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information about the incident.

According to officials, the incident occurred when the Prayagraj-Jhani ring train, which had arrived from Orai, was being moved from platform number 8 after passengers disembarked. As the train started moving, passengers, unaware that it was being repositioned, mistook it for the departure train to Prayagraj.

The passengers began boarding the train from the railway tracks. This led to a stampede, with several passengers falling in the chaos. A major disaster was narrowly avoided due to the prompt actions of other passengers who helped those in danger. The train driver also acted quickly, halting the train in time to prevent further injuries.

Railway Public Relations Officer Manoj Singh clarified that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding. The ring train's announcement was being made, and passengers mistakenly believed it was about to leave. This confusion led to the chaos. "Thankfully, no passenger was injured," Singh added.

In the aftermath of the incident, railway authorities have issued instructions to enhance security arrangements at the station. Additional measures will be taken to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent similar incidents in the future. Authorities have also called for heightened vigilance in managing large crowds, especially during significant events like the Maha Kumbh.