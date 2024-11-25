ETV Bharat / state

Maha Kumbh 2025: Roadshow To Be Organised In Muslim-Majority Indonesia

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to organise a grand roadshow for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Indonesia, a country with 98 percent Muslim population.

The Maha Kumbh is to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

In a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, the government approved a proposal to organise roadshows in major cities in India and abroad. This apart, approval for purchase of 220 vehicles was also cleared.

Cabinet Minister AK Sharma told mediapersons that roadshows will be organised in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Patna. This apart, roadshows will also be organised in Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius and other countries.