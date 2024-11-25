ETV Bharat / state

Maha Kumbh 2025: Roadshow To Be Organised In Muslim-Majority Indonesia

Grand roadshows will be held across major Indian cities along with Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and Mauritius for Maha Kumbh 2025.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Roadshow To Be Organised In Muslim-Majority Indonesia
File photos of Kumbh mela, Yogi Adityanath (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to organise a grand roadshow for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Indonesia, a country with 98 percent Muslim population.

The Maha Kumbh is to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

In a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, the government approved a proposal to organise roadshows in major cities in India and abroad. This apart, approval for purchase of 220 vehicles was also cleared.

Cabinet Minister AK Sharma told mediapersons that roadshows will be organised in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Patna. This apart, roadshows will also be organised in Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius and other countries.

The entire cost of the roadshows will be borne by the Urban Development Department. The government will spend around Rs 20 to 25 lakh for organising a roadshow in a city. FICCI and CII will be made partners in this roadshow.

Purchasing 220 vehicles for Maha Kumbh will involve an expenditure of Rs 27.48 crore. The vehicles that are to be purchased include 40 Mahindra Bolero Neo, 160 Bolero B6 BSVI and 20 buses.

The government's decision to organise a roadshow in Muslim-majority Indonesia has raised questions from Opposition parties. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said government is spending lavishly in the name of Maha Kumbh in a country where Hindu population is very less.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that even though Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country, Ramlila is held there and people consider themselves to be descendants of Lord Ram. Therefore, organising a road show will be worthwhile, he said.

Read more

  1. German Fire Extinguishers To Be Deployed At Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025
  2. Advanced Drone Technology To Maintain Surveillance Over Crowds At Maha Kumbh Mela

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to organise a grand roadshow for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Indonesia, a country with 98 percent Muslim population.

The Maha Kumbh is to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

In a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, the government approved a proposal to organise roadshows in major cities in India and abroad. This apart, approval for purchase of 220 vehicles was also cleared.

Cabinet Minister AK Sharma told mediapersons that roadshows will be organised in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Patna. This apart, roadshows will also be organised in Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius and other countries.

The entire cost of the roadshows will be borne by the Urban Development Department. The government will spend around Rs 20 to 25 lakh for organising a roadshow in a city. FICCI and CII will be made partners in this roadshow.

Purchasing 220 vehicles for Maha Kumbh will involve an expenditure of Rs 27.48 crore. The vehicles that are to be purchased include 40 Mahindra Bolero Neo, 160 Bolero B6 BSVI and 20 buses.

The government's decision to organise a roadshow in Muslim-majority Indonesia has raised questions from Opposition parties. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said government is spending lavishly in the name of Maha Kumbh in a country where Hindu population is very less.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that even though Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country, Ramlila is held there and people consider themselves to be descendants of Lord Ram. Therefore, organising a road show will be worthwhile, he said.

Read more

  1. German Fire Extinguishers To Be Deployed At Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025
  2. Advanced Drone Technology To Maintain Surveillance Over Crowds At Maha Kumbh Mela

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KUMBHROADSHOW FOR MAHA KUMBHROADSHOW IN INDONESIAMAHA KUMBH 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.