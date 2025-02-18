ETV Bharat / state

Maha Kumbh 2025: Jharkhand Govt Gears Up To Tackle Overcrowding At Railway Stations

A high level meeting was held to take stock of arrangements at railway stations in Jharkhand in view of Maha Kumbh 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: In view of a huge rush of devotees thronging the Triveni sangam in Prayagraj for the holy dip of the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Jharkhand government has beefed up security at the railway stations to avoid any untoward incident.

The Maha Kumbh concludes on 26th February. A large number of devotees from Jharkhand are leaving for Prayagraj to take a dip in the rural Triveni which is leading to huge crowds at the railway stations.

On Monday, ADG Campaign Sanjay Anandrao Latkar held a review meeting with the DCs, SPs and top officials of the respective districts to take stock of the preparations at the railway stations and tackle the crowds.

At the meeting it was decided that an officer of DSP rank and a magistrate will be deployed district-wise to oversee the arrangements at the railway stations and for better coordination. The ADG also sought information about the vehicles entering into or leaving Prayagraj for better arrangements for the devotees.