Maha Kumbh 2025: Jharkhand Govt Gears Up To Tackle Overcrowding At Railway Stations

Ranchi: In view of a huge rush of devotees thronging the Triveni sangam in Prayagraj for the holy dip of the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Jharkhand government has beefed up security at the railway stations to avoid any untoward incident.
The Maha Kumbh concludes on 26th February. A large number of devotees from Jharkhand are leaving for Prayagraj to take a dip in the rural Triveni which is leading to huge crowds at the railway stations.
On Monday, ADG Campaign Sanjay Anandrao Latkar held a review meeting with the DCs, SPs and top officials of the respective districts to take stock of the preparations at the railway stations and tackle the crowds.
At the meeting it was decided that an officer of DSP rank and a magistrate will be deployed district-wise to oversee the arrangements at the railway stations and for better coordination. The ADG also sought information about the vehicles entering into or leaving Prayagraj for better arrangements for the devotees.
During the meeting, instructions were given to establish mutual coordination with the district police control room and those at the local railway stations.
The mobile number and WhatsApp number of the officer-in-charge, magistrate deputed for security at the concerned railway station will be available in the railway and district police control rooms for better coordination, assistance and ensure law and order can.
Guidelines issued in the meeting
- Along with GRP / RPF, an adequate number of security forces will be made available at all the gates of the railway station.
- People without tickets should not enter the station during peak hours. All the entry and exit points of the station will be marked so that if needed, the area can be used to reduce the crowd.
- The deputed officer will review whether there is adequate CCTV coverage at the railway station or not. If so, then by establishing mutual coordination with GRP/RPF, he or she will keep an eye on crowded places so that in case of any untoward incident, desired action can be taken immediately.
- By establishing mutual coordination with the railways, special attention will be paid to the foot over bridge built at the station for the movement of passengers.
- An ambulance along with paramedics staff will be deputed at the station to deal with the emergency situation. The first aid kit will be available with the local police. The Deputy Commissioner will depute a doctor at his level.
- Intelligence about the maximum number of crowds coming for Prayagraj Mahakumbh should definitely be collected in advance so that in case of a large crowd gathering at the station, alternative arrangements for the road route for the passengers will be ensured smoothly.
Read more: