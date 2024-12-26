World Will See A Unique Blend Of India's Culture And Strength At Maha Kumbh: Gajendra Shekhawat

Jodhpur: Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that the world will have a glimpse of India's strength and cultural excellence at the upcoming Maha Kumbh that will be held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district from January 13 to February 26.

Speaking to mediapersons in Jodhpur on Thursday, Shekhawat said, "The history of Maha Kumbh is thousands of years old. Maha Kumbh has been mentioned in Vedic period as well as in Mahabharata, during Gupta Empire, Chalukya dynasty and in the pages of medieval history."

According to the Union Minister, when Kumbh was held in 2013, around 20 crore devotees came for holy dip and darshan. In the Ardh Kumbh of 2019, the number of devotees increased to 25 crore and this time, it is estimated that 45 crore people will participate in the Maha Kumbh, Shekhawat said adding that the Uttar Pradesh government and Centre are working together on a large scale to make this a grand event.

The number of Kalpavasis coming to the Maha Kumbh is set to double from 10 lakh to 20 lakh, he said. The Kalpavasis will stay at the mela ground for the entire period and perform meditation.

The Union Minister asserted that the Ministry of Culture has prepared various platforms to display Indian culture at the Maha Kumbh. The Uttar Pradesh government has provided 14 acres of land to the Ministry, where handicrafts, culture and dishes from all the provinces will be displayed. Famous artists across the country will perform at the Maha Kumbh and handicraftsmen will display their skills. "This time the Maha Kumbh will be an opportunity for the world to see the strength and cultural power of India together," he said.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shekhawat said in the last 10 years, it has only cheated the public. "Apart from cheating the people of Delhi, the party has not done any concrete work." He alleged that the party is misleading women by making baseless announcements and claimed that voters of Delhi are disillusioned with the AAP and will make the BJP victorious this time.