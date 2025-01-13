Ahead Of Shahi Snan, Foreigners Take Dip In Triveni On Paush Purnima

Prayagraj: A day ahead of Tuesday's first shahi snan, a ceremonial birth steeped in religious significance symbolising the spiritual cleansing, scores of devotees from foreign countries who arrived in Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh, took a bath on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday.
On this occasion, foreign devotees along with the Indian devotees also took a 'dip of faith' in the Triveni. Even before sunrise in the morning, a crowd of foreign devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam. The bathing started in the early morning.
“I have come in search of salvation here,” Francisco, a devotee from Brazil, who took a dip, said, "I practice yoga and am searching for salvation. India is the spiritual heart of the world. The water is cold but our heart is full of warmth,” he added.
Jitesh Prabhakar, a German citizen of Indian origin, arrived from that country with his wife Saskia Knopf and their child to take a dip on the first day of Maha Kumbh. Jitesh is originally from Mysore and is now living in Germany.
Jitesh said, "It does not matter whether I live here or abroad. I'm connected to my roots. I practice yoga every day. One should stay grounded and always try to seek wisdom." Saskia said, "I am very excited. I always like coming to India."
A female devotee from Russia, who came to attend Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, said, “Mera Bharat Mahaan (India is a great country). We have come to Kumbh Mela for the first time. Here we can see the real India. The real power lies in the people of India. I love India." Meanwhile, Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs also reached Prayagraj to attend Mahakumbh.
