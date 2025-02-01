ETV Bharat / state

Five Nepali Pilgrims Returning From Mahakumbh Die In Road Accident In Muzaffarpur

Five pilgrims returning to Nepal after attending Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj died after their vehicle overturned in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Four others have sustained critical injuries.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 4:56 PM IST

Muzaffarpur: In an unfortunate incident, five Nepali nationals died in a road mishap in Bihar's Muzaffarpur while they were returning home after attending Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, the accident occurred Saturday morning when their vehicle overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a bike rider. Soon after the accident, hundreds of people gathered near the site. Rural SP Vidya Sagar, City SP Vishwajit Dayal, SDM and other officials from several police stations also reached the spot after receiving information.

While five persons died in the accident, four other occupants in the car have been severely injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

A passerby stated that the biker was performing stunts on the road when the speeding vehicle came from behind. "To avoid a crash with the biker, driver of the ill-fated vehicle applied sudden brakes following which it overturned multiple times," he said.

While the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. "The injured have been admitted to Shri Krishna Memorial Medical College (SKMCH) for necessary treatment. We are trying to find out more details about the victims. Further investigation is underway," police said.

