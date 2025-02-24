Maha Kumbh 2025: Framed & Frozen, Myriad Moments Of Festival Come Alive Through Eyes Of A Lensman

Bhubaneswar: If pictures speak a thousand words, the photographs at this exhibition titled 'Maha Kumbh', go a few steps further. They emote, lift, rejuvenate and carry you on a spiritual, emotional and religious journey which is nothing short of witnessing the larger-than-life world event live at Prayagraj. As 'seeker and believer' that the lensman Rakesh Roul is, by his own admission, Prayagraj was a revelation much different and vivid than what he had imagined.

A tested hand in wildlife and astro photography, Roul dived into the Maha Kumbh crowd two days before the event began on January 13. Without any knowledge about how things would shape up for him, he reached Prayagraj even without booking his return tickets to Bhubaneswar. Little did he know that he would immerse in the festivity from the very first day of Shahi Snan on Makar Sankranti.

Rakesh Roul at the exhibition (ETV Bharat)

For those who wish to watch Maha Kumbh unfold from day one, take a look at some of the photographs at the exhibition, that was opened to public at Jayadev Bhawan here on Monday. They quickly transport you to the land of the sacred congregation that has captured the attention of the world. Colours get redefined in shades that are difficult to define. The ashes on the forehead of sadhus, the vermilion turmeric tilak, to robes of sadhus and attire of Nagas, earthy hues of mud and clay, transparent white of rainfall, the yellows of the flowers and sunrise, or for that matter the greys of the smoke from chillim (smoking pipe) and soaked clothes - all of it reflect starkly in the photographs.

An image that stands out at the exhibition (Rakesh Roul)

Each frame narrates a story different from the other. "These are random clicks which were taken from amidst the gathering of lakhs. My camera lost track of the emotions that unraveled on ground, there were so many - some crying in joy, others symbolising complete surrender, it was something I never experienced," says Roul, who narrated the flashes of spirituality that grip his clicks.

The minute details of the photographs like the emotions of a toddler on the shoulders of his guardian, the rapture on the faces of tourists from abroad, the dance of devotion of sadhus, or even the vividness of the sky and seas - the images defy norms of ordinary and mundane, with most being unplanned and candid. "You do not have the time to imagine the right frame, you have to only look at the emotion - varied and vivid - and forget the rest. It was absolute frenzy, everyone busy in their own worlds and there was nothing to differentiate between class and mass," he explains about the mood and whether technicalities take a back seat in such large events.

Sea of faith: Tourists from abroad take a dip in Sangam (Rakesh Roul)

Roul was also present during the Mauni Amavasya stampede at Sangam but ask him if he has gathered any image and he says, it was about people's lives. "Cannot ignore certain things for a few photographs. I was lucky to have not been affected by the melee, because I reached a little late but I saw people go helter skelter and I tried to save myself first," he says, adding, that he went to Prayagraj for a second time though he had returned to Bhubaneswar from his first visit of eight days.

Neither did he have a pass, nor a place to stay but Roul kept moving throughout the event area for two days and nights at a stretch without break. Reason, he could not afford to miss anything and everything special. "I was not aware of the timings and was in doubt if I would be allowed to go to those places to click photographs since I had no media pass. But maybe it was divinely preordained, I stayed put near the river bank and all events unfolded in front of me. I just flowed along the wave of excitement and held my camera tight," he explains.

Some of the photos at Maha Kumbh exhibition in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

Of the 500-odd photos Roul has clicked at the event, on display at the exhibition are 160.

He went without food for hours and days but has nothing to complaint. Appreciating the efforts of the administration and police he says, "Everything was taken care of. For such a large congregation, there are bound to be misses and lapses but that is something one needs to be prepared for."

Any special moments of Kumbh he has captured? "The drizzle on the day of the first procession before Shahi Snan. It was like divine moment when rains played to the tune of beliefs," he says.

Some of the photos at Maha Kumbh exhibition in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

On the challenges Roul explains how he had to get into the river in chest deep water carrying his camera to take the photographs of the snan by Naga Sadhus from the opposite side. "On most of the dips, I was clasping my camera bag and holding camera at a height. I wanted to take photographs of the sadhus from close proximity, but these people just turned around and away. Most of the sadhus did not want to be photographed," he says.

Framed & Frozen, Myriad Moments Of Festival Come Alive Through Eyes Of A Lensman (ETV Bharat)

Why an exhibition? "For those who have missed the opportunity of being a part of Kumbh, I thought of bringing the images so that they can immerse in the experience," he adds quickly noting that the time of exhibition coincides with the valedictory of Kumbh Mela. The exhibition ends on the day Kumbh ends, ie. on Wednesday. For some, the experience will remain etched and for most, the images of Maha Kumbh 2025 could be archived till posterity and narrate untold stories, Roul says as rushes to explain the images to a crowd of visitors.