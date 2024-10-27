ETV Bharat / state

Maha: Cong Releases Fresh List of 14 Candidates, Replaces 2 Nominees from Andheri (West), Aurangabad (East)

A member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Congress declared 99 candidates so far to contest the Maharashtra assembly elections.

By PTI

Published : 36 minutes ago

Mumbai: Congress on Sunday issued a fresh list of 14 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections including two replacements.

With the latest list, Congress, a constituency of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, has so far declared 99 candidates.

Congress replaced party leader Sachin Sawant from the Andheri (west) constituency in Mumbai and named former MLA Ashok Jadhav in the former's place. Lahu Shewale has been fielded in place of Madhukar Deshmukh from the Aurangabad east seat.

Among other candidates, Congress fielded Pravin Kakade from Warora in Chandrapur district. In recent Lok Sabha polls, Warora MLA Pratibha Dhanorkar of Congress was elected as an MP from the Chandrapur constituency.

Sanjay Meshram has been fielded from Umred seat where Congress MLA Raju Parve quit the party to contest Ramtek Lok Sabha elections on Shiv Sena ticket.

