Magisterial Inquiry Ordered Into Gangster's Death During Alleged Police Encounter In Sultanpur Robbery

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the alleged encounter of gangster Mangesh Yadav, an accused in a robbery case, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

DM Sultanpur Kritika Jyotsna has ordered the inquiry and asked SDM Lambhua Vidushi Singh to submit the investigation report within 15 days. Mangesh was killed by the STF in an encounter near Mishrapur-Puraina under Kotwali Dehat police station on Lucknow-Varanasi highway on Thursday morning.

Since then, questions are being raised on the encounter. SP president Akhilesh Yadav has termed the encounter fake, saying police had shot him after considering his caste.

ADM Gaurav Shukla said that on the instructions of the government, the DM has handed over the investigation to SDM Lambhua and the latter has been asked to submit the investigation report within 15 days. Along with Mangesh's family, others can also record their statements, he said.

STF has claimed that after being injured, he was taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead. On Thursday evening, a panel of three doctors conducted the post-mortem. The autopsy report revealed that he was shot on the head and left hand. Videography of the post-mortem proceedings was also done.

Mangesh and four others had committed a robbery amounting to Rs 1.5 crore at Bharat ji Soni's jewellery shop in Majorganj area on 28 August.