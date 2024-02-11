Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

Gaya: A resident from Bihar's Gaya, Kumar Satvik, is a magician and mentalist who has been performing since he was in school. Satvik, who had come to the limelight after hypnotising actress Malaika Arora is currently performing in the US and has fans across the globe.

When Satvik was a child he loved eating tamarinds but was not allowed by his parents for health issues. Once he visited a fair where he saw a magic show. The magician turned one coin into two and this caught Satvik's interest. He thought that if he could learn the trick then he would easily take a coin from his father and return it after doubling it. Then, buy tamarind without having to ask for money from his parents.

With this thought in mind, he visited the magician the next day. "The magician took me to the back stage and taught me the trick. But I was dissatisfied to learn that magic is an illusion and not the truth. Nonetheless I was extremely interested to pursue it and started learning it," Satvik said.

He started performing when he was still studying in school and his skills earned him a lot of praise. Although Satvik wanted to become a doctor, he soon understood that being a magician gave him utmost satisfaction and decided to pursue it as his career.

Satvik performs in an American company and stays in US. Presently he is visiting his native place in Brahmani Ghat of Gaya and shared his journey with ETV Bharat.

"After passing out from school, I got enrolled in a coaching centre in Rajasthan's Kota to prepare for medical entrance examination. While preparing for the entrance, I kept practicing my magician skills and realised that I actually wanted to become a magician and not a doctor. I left my entrance preparations midway and returned home to concentrate on learning magic," Satvik said.

In 2022, he got an opportunity to participate at a reality TV show where he hypnotised Malaika Arora. For some moments, the actress forgot to read the lines before her, Satvik said.

"My aim is to promote scientific thinking and I do hypnotism only for entertainment. Apart from being a magician, I am also a mentalist, mind reader and illusionist. I showcase these skills at my performances in America," he said.

Satvik said that Penn Taylor and David Ballen are his idols. He said that he learned magic through self-learning, watching shows, reading books and mastered the art of hypnotism for entertainment.