Madurai Railway Division Orders Printing Of Information In Tamil On Blanket Covers

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 8:49 AM IST

Madurai: The Southern Railway's Madurai Division administration has ordered to print the information provided on the blanket covers given to passengers travelling in air-conditioned coaches of 13 trains under the Madurai division in Tamil along with English and Hindi.

Until now, the information was given only in Hindi and English. Following criticism, the Southern Railway's Madurai Division administration ordered the concerned contractor to print information in Tamil along with English and Hindi on the blanket covers.

Currently, the envelope contains information printed in Hindi and English, such as 'Welcome / Madurai Division / Wishing you a pleasant journey / This envelope contains two washed bed sheets and a hand towel. If you are not satisfied with the quality of the clothes, you can get another one from the attendant / If you have any complaints, please call 90038 62420'.

The Southern Railway Madurai Division has ordered the contractor undertaking the work to include this information in the blanket envelope provided to passengers in Tamil as well. The Railway Administration has also informed that this order will come into effect soon.

The railway division's order assumes significance in the backdrop of the conflict between the Tamil Nadu government and the centre following the allegations of 'Hindi imposition' by the latter.

