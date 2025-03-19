ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Railway Division Orders Printing Of Information In Tamil On Blanket Covers

Madurai: The Southern Railway's Madurai Division administration has ordered to print the information provided on the blanket covers given to passengers travelling in air-conditioned coaches of 13 trains under the Madurai division in Tamil along with English and Hindi.

Until now, the information was given only in Hindi and English. Following criticism, the Southern Railway's Madurai Division administration ordered the concerned contractor to print information in Tamil along with English and Hindi on the blanket covers.

Currently, the envelope contains information printed in Hindi and English, such as 'Welcome / Madurai Division / Wishing you a pleasant journey / This envelope contains two washed bed sheets and a hand towel. If you are not satisfied with the quality of the clothes, you can get another one from the attendant / If you have any complaints, please call 90038 62420'.