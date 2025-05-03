Policeman 'Welcomes' TVK Chief Vijay With Party Scarf On His Shoulders, Suspended

Madurai: A policeman was suspended after he allegedly took leave on a false excuse and went to welcome actor-turned-politician Vijay during the latter's visit to Madurai, Tamil Nadu, with a party scarf on his shoulders. The suspended police constable had reportedly told a lie to his superior to excuse himself from the allotted duty at a temple for the Chithirai festival, sources said.

Action was taken against the policeman after a video emerged showing him carrying the scarf of Vijay's political party. The incident took place on the day before yesterday in the Kodaikanal area of ​​Dindigul district when actor Vijay arrived in Madurai by private plane to take part in the shooting of the film 'Jananayakan'. The suspended policeman was identified as Kathiravan Marks in the Kodaikanal area of ​​Dindigul district.

When Vijay arrived, a large number of people, including the activists of TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) and fans, gathered in front of the airport to see him. Moreover, there was a lot of excitement as the people who came to see Vijay defied the orders of the police and started pushing each other to approach the actor.

The policeman, who was engaged in security work for the Chithirai festival, took permission from his superior, saying that he had urgent work without giving further details. Then the policeman went straight to see Vijay. Later, the video of the policeman in plainclothes welcoming Vijay and wearing a party scarf on his shoulder went viral on social media.

On getting information about this, Madurai City Police Commissioner Loganathan immediately ordered the suspension of the policeman.

Before this, actor Vijay had attended a polling agents' meeting in Coimbatore. From there, many activists followed Vijay's vehicle, causing traffic problems along the route. Before reaching Madurai, actor Vijay had even requested them not to follow him as he was going for a shoot.