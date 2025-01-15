ETV Bharat / state

Madurai: Palamedu Jallikattu Enthrals Audiences From Far And Wide

The second day of Jallikattu drew large crowds, with bulls and tamers performing thrilling feats, all under strict safety protocols and medical checks.

The second day of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu drew large crowds, with bulls and tamers performing thrilling feats, all under strict safety protocols and medical checks.
People try to tame a bull as they participate in the 'Jallikattu' event as part of 'Pongal' celebrations, at Avaniyapuram in Madurai district (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Madurai: The second day of the traditional bull-taming festival, Jallikattu, took place on Wednesday across various regions of Tamil Nadu, coinciding with the state's Pongal celebrations. In Palamedu, Madurai district, around 1,100 bulls and 900 bull tamers participated in the thrilling event.

As bulls, smeared with sandal paste, charged out of the 'Vadivasal' (entrance), teams of enthusiastic bull tamers attempted to latch onto their humps in a bid to control the animals. The electrifying environment captivated spectators, who witnessed the action first-hand.

Madurai: Palamedu Jallikattu Enthrals Audiences From Far And Wide (PTI)

Prabha, an audience member from Tirupur, expressed his excitement, saying, "It is more fun and exciting to watch Jallikattu live than on television." Amarnath, a spectator from Madurai, praised the event's organisation, highlighting the extensive security measures and safety protocols in place. "We feel very safe watching with our family," he added.

Additionally, a group of US citizens, who visited the event described it as 'the most crazy event' they had ever seen, with one praising the fairness and safety measures in place for both the bulls and tamers.

Pre-registered bulls undergo rigorous medical checks to ensure their physical fitness before participating. Only bulls that meet the requirements, including size, teeth, and injury-free bodies, are allowed into the arena. Medical teams are also on standby for the safety of the bull tamers.

While Jallikattu events have already been held in other areas, Palamedu, Avaniyapuram, and Alanganallur in Madurai remain the most prominent locations for this traditional sport. (With PTI Inputs)

Madurai: The second day of the traditional bull-taming festival, Jallikattu, took place on Wednesday across various regions of Tamil Nadu, coinciding with the state's Pongal celebrations. In Palamedu, Madurai district, around 1,100 bulls and 900 bull tamers participated in the thrilling event.

As bulls, smeared with sandal paste, charged out of the 'Vadivasal' (entrance), teams of enthusiastic bull tamers attempted to latch onto their humps in a bid to control the animals. The electrifying environment captivated spectators, who witnessed the action first-hand.

Madurai: Palamedu Jallikattu Enthrals Audiences From Far And Wide (PTI)

Prabha, an audience member from Tirupur, expressed his excitement, saying, "It is more fun and exciting to watch Jallikattu live than on television." Amarnath, a spectator from Madurai, praised the event's organisation, highlighting the extensive security measures and safety protocols in place. "We feel very safe watching with our family," he added.

Additionally, a group of US citizens, who visited the event described it as 'the most crazy event' they had ever seen, with one praising the fairness and safety measures in place for both the bulls and tamers.

Pre-registered bulls undergo rigorous medical checks to ensure their physical fitness before participating. Only bulls that meet the requirements, including size, teeth, and injury-free bodies, are allowed into the arena. Medical teams are also on standby for the safety of the bull tamers.

While Jallikattu events have already been held in other areas, Palamedu, Avaniyapuram, and Alanganallur in Madurai remain the most prominent locations for this traditional sport. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADURAI PALAMEDU JALLIKATTUTAMIL NADU JALLIKATTU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.