Madurai: The second day of the traditional bull-taming festival, Jallikattu, took place on Wednesday across various regions of Tamil Nadu, coinciding with the state's Pongal celebrations. In Palamedu, Madurai district, around 1,100 bulls and 900 bull tamers participated in the thrilling event.

As bulls, smeared with sandal paste, charged out of the 'Vadivasal' (entrance), teams of enthusiastic bull tamers attempted to latch onto their humps in a bid to control the animals. The electrifying environment captivated spectators, who witnessed the action first-hand.

Madurai: Palamedu Jallikattu Enthrals Audiences From Far And Wide (PTI)

Prabha, an audience member from Tirupur, expressed his excitement, saying, "It is more fun and exciting to watch Jallikattu live than on television." Amarnath, a spectator from Madurai, praised the event's organisation, highlighting the extensive security measures and safety protocols in place. "We feel very safe watching with our family," he added.

Additionally, a group of US citizens, who visited the event described it as 'the most crazy event' they had ever seen, with one praising the fairness and safety measures in place for both the bulls and tamers.

Pre-registered bulls undergo rigorous medical checks to ensure their physical fitness before participating. Only bulls that meet the requirements, including size, teeth, and injury-free bodies, are allowed into the arena. Medical teams are also on standby for the safety of the bull tamers.

While Jallikattu events have already been held in other areas, Palamedu, Avaniyapuram, and Alanganallur in Madurai remain the most prominent locations for this traditional sport. (With PTI Inputs)