Madurai Palamedu Jallikattu Competition: Player Parthiban Won Car As First Prize

Madurai: Parthiban, a bullfighter from Natham, won an eight-lakh-value car as the first prize after taming 14 bulls in the final round of the Palamedu Jallikattu competition held on Wednesday.
A total of 930 bulls participated in the competition, and eight rounds were held with the participation of 400 players. In these eight rounds, 32 contestants were selected and played in the final round.
On behalf of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, a car worth Rs 8 lakhs was given as a gift. Tulshiram from the Manjhampatti area tamed 12 bulls and was awarded a two-wheeler worth one lakh rupees as the second prize. Pothumbu Prabhakaran, who tamed 11 bulls, was awarded an electric two-wheeler as a third prize.
The bull of Vijayathangapandi from Chatrapatti won the best bull in the competition. The bull was gifted a tractor on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Karthik Bull from Chinnapatti was chosen as the second bull, and the owner of the bull was given a cow with a calf as second prize. Bavithran of the Kuruvithurai area, the owner of the cow who won the third prize for the best Jallikattu bull, was given an agricultural machine.
While 500 players were selected to facilitate 10 rounds of 50 players per round, the Jallikattu competition started at 7.50 am, and due to time constraints, the competition was stopped with 9 rounds. Due to this, only 400 players participated in today's Jallikattu competition. The remaining 100 were sent back.
A total of 51 people, including 24 players, 16 cow owners, and 11 spectators, including a girl, were injured. Five seriously injured players were admitted to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment.