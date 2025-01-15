ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Palamedu Jallikattu Competition: Player Parthiban Won Car As First Prize

Madurai: Parthiban, a bullfighter from Natham, won an eight-lakh-value car as the first prize after taming 14 bulls in the final round of the Palamedu Jallikattu competition held on Wednesday.

A total of 930 bulls participated in the competition, and eight rounds were held with the participation of 400 players. In these eight rounds, 32 contestants were selected and played in the final round.

On behalf of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, a car worth Rs 8 lakhs was given as a gift. Tulshiram from the Manjhampatti area tamed 12 bulls and was awarded a two-wheeler worth one lakh rupees as the second prize. Pothumbu Prabhakaran, who tamed 11 bulls, was awarded an electric two-wheeler as a third prize.

The bull of Vijayathangapandi from Chatrapatti won the best bull in the competition. The bull was gifted a tractor on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.