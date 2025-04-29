ETV Bharat / state

Madurai: Minor Girl Dies After Falling Into School Water Tank

Madurai: A four-year-old girl, playing in a private kindergarten campus in Madurai, died after she fell down into an open water tank, located inside the campus.

The school has been sealed following the incident. The Anna Nagar police are also investigating seven people. Divya, a resident of the KK Nagar area, Madurai, has been running kindergartens under the name Sri Kinder Garden in KK Nagar and Chinna Chokkikulam areas for a few years.

She is famous for posting various videos on her Instagram page about school and child rearing, and care. Hundreds of parents have enrolled their children in Sri Kinder Garden School, hoping that if they enrol their children in the kindergarten run by Divya, they will study well.

Summer Special Camp

A summer special camp was being held for the students of her kindergarten in the K.K. Nagar area. Over 20 students have been receiving various training in this. Aruthra, daughter of Amuthan and Shiva Anandhi couple from the Uthangudi area of ​​Madurai, participated in her school's summer special camp.

Minor Girl death

This morning, Aruthra came to the summer special camp. She was playing in the school premises and went to play near the open water tank behind the school campus. At that time, Aruthra unexpectedly fell into the 12-foot deep water tank.

The teachers searched the school premises for a long time without realising that the girl had fallen into the water tank. After some time, they were shocked to see Aruthra floating in the water tank and called the nearby people for help.

At that time, three medical representatives who were on their way to a hospital immediately jumped into the water tank, rescued the child and sent her to the hospital. However, Aruthra died on the way to the hospital. Following this, the Anna Nagar police arrived at the spot, questioned the school administration and inspected the area where the incident occurred.