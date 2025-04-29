Madurai: Minor Girl Dies After Falling Into School Water Tank

Madurai: A four-year-old girl, playing in a private kindergarten campus in Madurai, died after she fell down into an open water tank, located inside the campus.
The school has been sealed following the incident. The Anna Nagar police are also investigating seven people. Divya, a resident of the KK Nagar area, Madurai, has been running kindergartens under the name Sri Kinder Garden in KK Nagar and Chinna Chokkikulam areas for a few years.
She is famous for posting various videos on her Instagram page about school and child rearing, and care. Hundreds of parents have enrolled their children in Sri Kinder Garden School, hoping that if they enrol their children in the kindergarten run by Divya, they will study well.
Summer Special Camp
A summer special camp was being held for the students of her kindergarten in the K.K. Nagar area. Over 20 students have been receiving various training in this. Aruthra, daughter of Amuthan and Shiva Anandhi couple from the Uthangudi area of Madurai, participated in her school's summer special camp.
Minor Girl death
This morning, Aruthra came to the summer special camp. She was playing in the school premises and went to play near the open water tank behind the school campus. At that time, Aruthra unexpectedly fell into the 12-foot deep water tank.
The teachers searched the school premises for a long time without realising that the girl had fallen into the water tank. After some time, they were shocked to see Aruthra floating in the water tank and called the nearby people for help.
At that time, three medical representatives who were on their way to a hospital immediately jumped into the water tank, rescued the child and sent her to the hospital. However, Aruthra died on the way to the hospital. Following this, the Anna Nagar police arrived at the spot, questioned the school administration and inspected the area where the incident occurred.
Investigation
The Anna Nagar police are investigating and have registered a case against the Sri Kinder Garden School administration for negligence. Divya, teachers and seven employees - Menaka, Aishwarya, Jayapriya, Sathyabhavani, Chitra, Saritha are also being investigated.
District Administration Enquiry
Meanwhile, Revenue Department officials, led by Shalini, went directly to the school where the girl's death occurred and conducted an investigation. "It has been revealed that the girl died due to negligence part of the school administration. Therefore, the school has been sealed," RDO Shalini said.
"A case has been registered against the school administration. They are being investigated further," said District Deputy Commissioner of Police Anitha. "A total of 120 kindergartens in Madurai district will be inspected immediately," the District Education Officer said.
Kindergartens operating without permission
Madurai District Nursery and Primary School's correspondent Welfare Association President Kathiravan told reporters, "Over 180 kindergartens and primary schools in Madurai district are operating without proper permission. Only 25 kindergartens in the district have permission. The authorities should conduct proper inspections before such incidents happen.".
Amuthan, the father of the deceased girl, told reporters, "I never thought that this would happen; I am very worried. We are in a state of not knowing what to do."