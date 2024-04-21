Tamil Nadu: Madurai Meenakshi Thirukalyanam Celebrated with Gaeity and Grandeur

Madurai/Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : In the ancient and proud city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, there is no dearth of festivals. The Chithirai festival celebrated in this radiant city is one of the world famous. This year's Chithirai festival, which started with flag hoisting on 12th April, marked every day procession of Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar in various vehicles, crawling through the streets and blessing the devotees.

Meenakshi Amman's pattabhishekam was held the day before yesterday in Madurai when the king took charge of the government. Meenakshi - Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam, the pinnacle event of Chithirai festival celebrated by the people of Madurai, was held today from 8.35 am to 8.59 am. It is believed that those who visit this Thirukalyanam will get rid of marital obstacles and get a fulfilling life.

For the Thirukalyanam event, the wedding dais where Meenakshi - Sundareswarar will be married is decorated with multi-colored flowers weighing around 10 tons. In addition, the stage is decorated with colorful silk fabrics. In this case, a huge pandal has been erected on West and North Aadi Streets to facilitate the devotees to see Thirukalyanam.

Also, large LED screens have been set up at 20 places including Chithirai Streets for the convenience of the public to watch Thirukalyanam scenes. After the completion of Thirukalyanam, Meenakshi - Sundareswarar couple will get up in the old hall in Golam and present to the devotees. Also, in the evening, Meenakshi Amman will take a street stroll on Bhoopallak (flower chariot) and Sundareswarar on an elephant.

This will be followed by a Chariot Utsavam tomorrow and Utsavatrula in Kallalagar Vaigai River on Tuesday. It is worth noting that in the situation where Madurai city is full of festivities due to Chithirai festival, heavy police security has been deployed in Madurai Meenakshi - Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam in the entire city.