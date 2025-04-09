Madurai Gears Up For Grand Chithirai Festival 2025: Kallazhagar’s Vaigai Entry Among Key Highlights

Madurai: The world-renowned Madurai Chithirai Festival is set to commence with grandeur and devotion, attracting lakhs of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and beyond. A celebration deeply rooted in Tamil culture and spirituality, this festival transforms the temple city of Madurai into a vibrant and sacred space of divine tradition.

The administration of the Sri Kallazhagar Temple has officially released the schedule for this year’s Chithirai Festival.

According to the schedule:

The festivities begin on Sunday, April 27, with the 'Kottagai Muhurtha Vizha' and the 'Aayiram Pon Chapparam Thalai Alankaram' (golden chariot head decoration), which will take place between 6:00 am and 7:00 am at the Prasanna Venkatachalapathi Temple in Tallakulam, Madurai. On the same day, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, another 'Kottagai Muhurtham' will be held at the Thenur Mandapam located on the banks of the Vaigai River in Vandiyur.

The first day of the Chithirai Festival will be observed on Thursday, May 8, followed by the second day on Friday, May 9, and the third day on Saturday, May 10. On May 10, the much-anticipated Kallazhagar’s departure from the temple will take place between 6:00 pm and 6:15 pm, marking his symbolic journey to Madurai. On Sunday, May 11, devotees will gather in the Mavadi area of Madurai to give Kallazhagar a grand reception, a deeply emotional and spiritual moment for many.

The iconic Vaigai River Entry (Vaigai Aatril Eluntharulal)—a central highlight of the festival—will take place on Monday, May 12, between 5:45 am and 6:05 am. This divine entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the river is expected to draw lakhs of devotees, who gather to witness this sacred moment of grace and celebration.

Later that day, rituals will continue at Ramarayar Mandapam, where holy water is offered to Kallazhagar. He then travels via Anna Nagar to Vandiyur, culminating in his divine presence at the Sri Veeraraghava Perumal Temple that night.

On Tuesday, May 13, Kallazhagar will begin his journey from the Veeraraghava Perumal Temple mounted on the Sesha Vahanam (serpent vehicle) and proceed to Thenur Mandapam on the Garuda Vahanam, where he will grant salvation (moksha) to Manduka Maharishi, as per legend.

That night, Kallazhagar will appear in the Dashavatara Kolam (ten divine incarnations) at Ramarayar Mandapam, blessing devotees. In the early hours of Wednesday, May 14, he will appear in the Mohini Avatar, followed by a royal procession in the Anantha Rayar Pallakku (palanquin) in Rajanga Thirukolam to Sethupathi Mandapam in Tallakulam. That evening, the beautiful Flower Pallakku (Floral Palanquin) ceremony will take place at the same venue.

On Thursday, May 15, Kallazhagar will begin his return journey to Alagar Hills. He is expected to arrive at Alagar Temple on Friday, May 16, between 10:00 am and 10:25 am. The grand Chithirai Festival will conclude on Saturday, May 17, with the Utsava Chatru Ceremony, bringing the celebrations to a ceremonious close.

The Chithirai Festival, rich in legend, cultural depth, and community spirit, is not just a religious event but an emotional thread that ties the hearts of Tamil people worldwide. With elaborate rituals, colorful processions, and profound spiritual significance, this year’s celebrations are set to once again showcase the living heritage of Madurai and Tamil Nadu.