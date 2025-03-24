ETV Bharat / state

Plastic Road Technology: Madurai College Signs MoU With Congo Government

Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, will provide technical expertise, training, and support to the Congo Government to use plastic road technology.

Madurai College Signs MoU With Congo Government
Madurai College Signs MoU With Congo Government (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 4:45 PM IST

Madurai: The Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, has singed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, aimed to transfer and implement the innovative Plastic Road Technology in Congo, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable, and eco-friendly infrastructure development.

The MoU was signed on March 13th, 2025 at Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. The partnership was forged under the leadership of College Chairman Mr. K. Hari Thiagarajan and Principal Dr. L. Ashok Kumar, a press release said.

On behalf of the college, the MoU was signed by Dr. G. Balaji, Dean Students and Dr. A. Ramalinga Chandra Sekar, Professor, Dept. Chemistry, Madurai College, and Ms. Maitre Eve Bazaiba Masudi, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo, in the presence of senior government officials and dignitaries.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo to introduce our groundbreaking Plastic Road Technology," said Padmashree Dr. R. Vasudevan, Inventor of Plastic Tar Road technology. "This technology has the potential to transform the country's infrastructure landscape while promoting environmental sustainability and reducing plastic waste."

Dr. R. Vasudevan also said that the Plastic Road Technology involves the conversion of plastic waste into a durable and long-lasting road construction material. This innovative approach not only reduces the amount of plastic waste in landfills and oceans but also provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution for road construction.

Under the terms of the MoU, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, will provide technical expertise, training, and support to the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo to use Plastic Road Technology in the country.

Maitre Eve Bazaiba Masudi, Minister of Environment, Congo, said "We believe that the Plastic Road Technology has immense potential to transform our infrastructure sector and reduce plastic waste, and we look forward to working with Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai to make this vision a reality."

The partnership between Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai and the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo marks a significant milestone in the adoption of sustainable and innovative technologies in Africa. It is expected to inspire other countries to adopt similar approaches to address the challenges of plastic waste management and infrastructure development.

Thiagarajar College of Engineering’s Plastic Road Technology has been recognized globally for its potential to transform the road construction industry while promoting environmental sustainability, the press release said.

Read More

SC Releases Report, Video Confirming Cash Found At Delhi HC Judge Justice Varma's House

Madurai: The Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, has singed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, aimed to transfer and implement the innovative Plastic Road Technology in Congo, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable, and eco-friendly infrastructure development.

The MoU was signed on March 13th, 2025 at Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. The partnership was forged under the leadership of College Chairman Mr. K. Hari Thiagarajan and Principal Dr. L. Ashok Kumar, a press release said.

On behalf of the college, the MoU was signed by Dr. G. Balaji, Dean Students and Dr. A. Ramalinga Chandra Sekar, Professor, Dept. Chemistry, Madurai College, and Ms. Maitre Eve Bazaiba Masudi, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo, in the presence of senior government officials and dignitaries.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo to introduce our groundbreaking Plastic Road Technology," said Padmashree Dr. R. Vasudevan, Inventor of Plastic Tar Road technology. "This technology has the potential to transform the country's infrastructure landscape while promoting environmental sustainability and reducing plastic waste."

Dr. R. Vasudevan also said that the Plastic Road Technology involves the conversion of plastic waste into a durable and long-lasting road construction material. This innovative approach not only reduces the amount of plastic waste in landfills and oceans but also provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution for road construction.

Under the terms of the MoU, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, will provide technical expertise, training, and support to the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo to use Plastic Road Technology in the country.

Maitre Eve Bazaiba Masudi, Minister of Environment, Congo, said "We believe that the Plastic Road Technology has immense potential to transform our infrastructure sector and reduce plastic waste, and we look forward to working with Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai to make this vision a reality."

The partnership between Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai and the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo marks a significant milestone in the adoption of sustainable and innovative technologies in Africa. It is expected to inspire other countries to adopt similar approaches to address the challenges of plastic waste management and infrastructure development.

Thiagarajar College of Engineering’s Plastic Road Technology has been recognized globally for its potential to transform the road construction industry while promoting environmental sustainability, the press release said.

Read More

SC Releases Report, Video Confirming Cash Found At Delhi HC Judge Justice Varma's House

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADUPLASTIC ROAD TECHNOLOGYTHIAGARAJAR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERINGMADURAIMADURAI COLLEGE PLASTIC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.