Plastic Road Technology: Madurai College Signs MoU With Congo Government

Madurai: The Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, has singed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, aimed to transfer and implement the innovative Plastic Road Technology in Congo, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable, and eco-friendly infrastructure development.
The MoU was signed on March 13th, 2025 at Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. The partnership was forged under the leadership of College Chairman Mr. K. Hari Thiagarajan and Principal Dr. L. Ashok Kumar, a press release said.
On behalf of the college, the MoU was signed by Dr. G. Balaji, Dean Students and Dr. A. Ramalinga Chandra Sekar, Professor, Dept. Chemistry, Madurai College, and Ms. Maitre Eve Bazaiba Masudi, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo, in the presence of senior government officials and dignitaries.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo to introduce our groundbreaking Plastic Road Technology," said Padmashree Dr. R. Vasudevan, Inventor of Plastic Tar Road technology. "This technology has the potential to transform the country's infrastructure landscape while promoting environmental sustainability and reducing plastic waste."
Dr. R. Vasudevan also said that the Plastic Road Technology involves the conversion of plastic waste into a durable and long-lasting road construction material. This innovative approach not only reduces the amount of plastic waste in landfills and oceans but also provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution for road construction.
Under the terms of the MoU, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, will provide technical expertise, training, and support to the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo to use Plastic Road Technology in the country.
Maitre Eve Bazaiba Masudi, Minister of Environment, Congo, said "We believe that the Plastic Road Technology has immense potential to transform our infrastructure sector and reduce plastic waste, and we look forward to working with Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai to make this vision a reality."
The partnership between Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai and the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo marks a significant milestone in the adoption of sustainable and innovative technologies in Africa. It is expected to inspire other countries to adopt similar approaches to address the challenges of plastic waste management and infrastructure development.
Thiagarajar College of Engineering’s Plastic Road Technology has been recognized globally for its potential to transform the road construction industry while promoting environmental sustainability, the press release said.
Read More
SC Releases Report, Video Confirming Cash Found At Delhi HC Judge Justice Varma's House