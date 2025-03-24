ETV Bharat / state

Plastic Road Technology: Madurai College Signs MoU With Congo Government

Madurai: The Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, has singed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, aimed to transfer and implement the innovative Plastic Road Technology in Congo, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable, and eco-friendly infrastructure development.

The MoU was signed on March 13th, 2025 at Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. The partnership was forged under the leadership of College Chairman Mr. K. Hari Thiagarajan and Principal Dr. L. Ashok Kumar, a press release said.

On behalf of the college, the MoU was signed by Dr. G. Balaji, Dean Students and Dr. A. Ramalinga Chandra Sekar, Professor, Dept. Chemistry, Madurai College, and Ms. Maitre Eve Bazaiba Masudi, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo, in the presence of senior government officials and dignitaries.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo to introduce our groundbreaking Plastic Road Technology," said Padmashree Dr. R. Vasudevan, Inventor of Plastic Tar Road technology. "This technology has the potential to transform the country's infrastructure landscape while promoting environmental sustainability and reducing plastic waste."

Dr. R. Vasudevan also said that the Plastic Road Technology involves the conversion of plastic waste into a durable and long-lasting road construction material. This innovative approach not only reduces the amount of plastic waste in landfills and oceans but also provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution for road construction.