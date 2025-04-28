Madurai Corporation Contract Workers In Melavasal Live In Fear Amid Poor Housing Conditions

Madurai: Madurai was upgraded from a municipality to a corporation on May 1, 1971. It is the third largest corporation in Tamil Nadu in terms of population and revenue. Madurai Corporation covers 100 wards, stretching from Karuppayurani in the east, Nagamalai Pudukkottai in the west, Chettikulam in the north and Perungudi in the south.

Hundreds of sanitation workers working as contract workers for the Madurai Corporation live in apartments built in the Melavasal near the Periyar Bus Stand, in the heart of Madurai.

The houses, which were once shacks, were converted into apartments and handed over to residents in 2013. However, the apartments now have peeling cement, exposing the construction steel. Although the residents have attempted to fix these issues themselves, the problem persists repeatedly.

Electric wires are hanging, posing a risk to the residents' safety. (ETV Bharat)

Kalidasan, a resident of the Melavasal residential area, said, "There are 540 houses in Melavasal, located in the 76th ward of Madurai Corporation, from A Block to K Block. This area is centrally located near the Periyar Bus Stand in Madurai. The sewer pipeline around these residences is broken and in very poor condition, causing sewage water to accumulate in the houses. In most homes, the electric wires are hanging at unsafe levels. We have complained to all the officials, but no one has come to inspect the situation. Even politicians only visit to seek votes and fail to address the basic needs of the people. Most of the buildings here are cracked," he pointed out.

"The entire building is currently at risk of damage if the rainwater levels increase. The people of our area are the ones who carry out cleaning work in all 100 wards of the Madurai Corporation. But the sad truth is that the area where we live is not clean. There is not enough water supply, and we, the residents of Melavasal, are living without basic facilities," he said.

Pandiammal, Easwari and Ilakiya said, "The electricity connection wires are hanging too low. If small children jump over them, there is a risk of tripping. We have complained to the Housing Board about this, but no action has been taken. We have also shared our concerns with party leaders. We are living in fear. These houses were handed over to us in 2013. All the houses on the lower floors are in very poor condition. The sewage level is so elevated that it flows into the houses. Poisonous snakes and rats also easily enter the houses."

Children are playing near the electricity fuses and meters, which pose a threat to their lives as they are installed at a low height in the apartments. (ETV Bharat)

Many houses have cracks. If you install a fan inside, the top coating will come off. Even if you hammer a nail into the wall, it will come out again. Despite residents attempting repairs at their own expense, it remains ineffective. Many residents have vacated their homes and left. They also say it is very difficult to drain the water that has accumulated behind the houses.

They also said, 'It has been 13 years since these houses were handed over to us, but no repairs have been made. The building is in poor condition. Will it collapse? We are living here in fear. Therefore, the Madurai Corporation must address the issue immediately.'"

When our reporter contacted the Madurai Corporation about this, they said, "We have taken note of the complaints filed by the residents of the Melavasal Housing Board. Funds have been allocated for the repairs, and we will begin the work soon."

