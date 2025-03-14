Madras High Court Upholds One-Year Jail Term For MLA Jawahirullah In Foreign Relief Funds Case

Chennai: In a big blow to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader and MLA Jawahirullah, the Madras High Court has upheld the one-year jail sentence awarded to him in the case related to receiving foreign relief funds without proper permission from the government.

As per reports, back in 1997, Jawahirullah, the MLA from Papanasam assembly constituency, had received Rs 1.54 crore in relief funds from abroad without prior permission. Then, CBI registered a case against him in 2001, and the case was under trial in the Chennai Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. After years of legal proceedings, the court handed him one-year jail term following confirmation of illegal receipt of funds.

In the same case, in 2011, Jawahirullah's associate Haider Ali was sentenced to one year in prison, while three others S Syed Nisar Ahmed, GM Sheikh and Nalla Mohammed Kalanjyam were sentenced to two years in prison.

Later, Jawahirullah and others filed an appeal in the Madras High Court challenging the sentence, the hearing of which was held before Justice Velmurugan.

During the hearing, Jawahirullah's counsel argued that no funds were received illegally, and claimed that he had received funds through a registered charity to help the needy. They therefore requested the High Court to quash the sentence given by the lower court, and release him from the case.

On the other hand, the CBI side maintained that though there were no restrictions on receiving foreign funds from abroad, taking prior permission from the Central Government or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was mandatory. It was stated that since all transactions without approval would be considered illegal, this particular transaction was also deemed illegal.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Velmurugan on Friday (March 14) delivered the verdict, upholding the lower court's decision. However, the high court has ordered a one-month stay on the sentence citing ongoing Ramzan month. The judge has reportedly granted one-month time to Jawahirullah to file an appeal against the sentence.

Meanwhile, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi senior leader and advocate Zainul Abidin said that they would challenge this verdict of Madras High Court at the Supreme Court.