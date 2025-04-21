ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court To Deliver Verdict On ED Raid At TASMAC On April 23

Chennai: The Madras High Court has said that it will announce the verdict on April 23 in the case filed against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for raiding the TASMAC head office.

The case was filed by the Managing Director of TASMAC, who wants the court to declare the ED’s raid, carried out from March 6 to 8, as illegal. The case was heard by Justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekhar.

Senior lawyer PS Raman, representing the Tamil Nadu government, said the ED has not been transparent about its actions. He asked why the ED suddenly raided TASMAC when the alleged issues date back to 2007–2021. He added that the raid has damaged TASMAC’s image and also affected the government’s reputation. He also questioned whether it was right to send female officers home at midnight during the raid.

In response, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, said the raid was based on 42 cases already filed by the state police and the Anti-Corruption Department. He said the ED has the power to investigate if it believes there has been wrongdoing. He claimed the raid found that over ₹1,000 crore had been illegally moved through TASMAC.