Madras High Court Stops ED Probe Into Producer, Businessman Linked To TASMAC Money Laundering Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday restrained the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from pressing forward with its inquiry into film producer Akash Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran over an alleged illegal money laundering case. The ED had earlier alleged a Rs 1,000 crore scam linked to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) operations and conducted searches at the residences and offices of the two individuals.

Following the searches, the investigators locked up multiple premises, saying the locations showed signs of financial misconduct. In response, Bhaskaran and Ravindran moved the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the ED's actions and removal of the seals.

Examining the case, a division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan questioned the basis for the dealing of premises and summoned the ED to back them with relevant documents. Upon reviewing the agency's report, the court observed that the evidence was insufficient to justify the searches and sealing.

During the proceedings, the ED's counsel admitted that the agency lacked the legal power to seal assets and agreed to revoke the order. He also promised the court that all documents taken during the raids would be returned without delay. Rejecting the explanation, the High Court ruled that the ED had acted without adequate proof of any illegal transaction and directed the agency to return all documents immediately.