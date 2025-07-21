Madras High Court Stays OTP Verification In DMK Membership Drive

Madurai: The Madras High Court, Madurai Bench, has granted an interim stay on the verification of OTPs during the DMK's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' membership drive. Rajkumar, a resident of Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The case came up for hearing on Monday before a bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and Maria Klatt."

The petitioner’s counsel argued, 'For the membership drive conducted under the name Oraniyil Tamil Nadu, details including the Aadhaar number of individuals wishing to join the DMK are being collected. Applicants are also required to enter the OTP received on their Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

It was further alleged that people are being threatened with the denial of welfare benefits, including the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women, if they do not enrol as party members. A video supporting this claim was also submitted.

Following this, the judges asked, "Why are they asking OTP? When the police have advised the public not to share OTP details and are openly advertising about it, why are they asking for it?"

"In response, the government counsel said, 'This campaign is being conducted by the DMK for party membership.' At this point, the judges asked, 'Are you appearing as a government lawyer or a DMK lawyer?'"

Furthermore, "There is nothing wrong in collecting the details of the members of one's party. But how will those details be handled? How will they be protected? How will they be destroyed? There is no plan or information regarding this. Technical information security rules regarding the protection of people's data have not yet been formulated. This is very dangerous," the judges noted.

"A political party in Tamil Nadu is conducting a membership drive under the name 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'. It is the constitutional duty to protect personal details. A private company has been engaged to collect personal details. Therefore, it is necessary to protect the personal details of the voters. Therefore, an interim ban is imposed on obtaining the OTP of the persons concerned during the membership campaign under the name of 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'. Membership can be conducted. But their OTP details should not be asked," the judges said.

Furthermore, the Election Commission of India should be included as a respondent in this case, and the Central and State Governments should file a reply in this case regarding how personal information is protected digitally." The judges ordered and adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.

The DMK is currently enrolling new party members across Tamil Nadu under the 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' campaign. A special app has been developed for this online membership programme. When an individual who wishes to join the party enters their mobile number in the app, an OTP is immediately sent to that number. Only after entering the OTP can the person proceed to register their details, including name and address, in the online form.

