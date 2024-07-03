Madras High Court Sets Aside Conviction Of Former AIADMK Minister P Balakrishna Reddy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside the conviction and sentence of three years imprisonment to AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister P Balakrishna Reddy.

Justice G Jayachandran passed the orders on the appeal filed by 16 people including Reddy, who was convicted for damaging public properties by indulging in rioting during a 1998 protest against illicit liquor held at Bagalur in Krishnagiri district.

A case was registered against Balakrishna Reddy, who served as the Sports Minister during the 2016-2021 AIADMK regime, for hurling stones at buses during a protest held in Bagalur near Hosur in 1998.

Justice Jayachandran overturned the decision of the special court saying that there were flaws in the investigation by the police department. The judge said the government did not find out who was involved in the protest and there was weak evidence, and the identification parade was not held.

As many as 108 people were accused in the case, and the special court hearing it against Chennai MPs and MLAs declared 16 guilty. Reddy was sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Chennai Special Court on January 7, 2019. He lost his ministerial post after the sentence.

Read More