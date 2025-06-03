Madras High Court Upholds Restrictions Imposed On Onling Games By Tamil Nadu Government

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered that the state government has every right to impose new restrictions on online games to protect the people. As many youths died by suicide due to debt incurred after playing online games, the Tamil Nadu government brought the Online Gambling Prohibition and Online Games Regulation Act, 2022, to regulate these online games.

Several cases were filed against this act, and after hearing these petitions, the HC upheld the TN government's ban on online games and ordered the formulation of rules for online rummy and poker (a type of card game) games of skill in 2023. As per the court order, the State government formulated rules to regulate online games and published them in the Official Gazette in 2025. In this, minors below the age of 18 are prohibited from participating in online games that are played for money.

Aadhaar linking has been made mandatory to play online games. It has been said that when participants play the game for more than an hour, they should be given the facility to send warning text messages every half hour, and players should be limited to play only for a certain amount of money per day, per week, per month, and no one should be allowed to play between 12 midnight and 5 am.

Cases were filed in the Madras High Court against these rules on behalf of Play Games 24*7 Private Limited, Head Digital Works and Esport Players Welfare Association. They said the new rules of the TN government affect business rights, and that they are unconstitutional. They contended that suicides are not caused by online games alone.

The government said that the new rules were brought based on the report submitted by a 5-member committee headed by a retired judge. The committee reported that the mental health of online players is more affected than those who play live, and therefore, some restrictions were imposed, the government said.

The judges who ruled in this case said that the state government has the responsibility to protect the fundamental rights of the people. Many reports have come out that playing online on a computer instead of playing with humans is harmful to the body, mind and finances. Therefore, there is a duty to protect the physical and mental peace of the players, the court said, dismissing the case filed by the online companies against the new rules.