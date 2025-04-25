ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Quashes MRK Panneerselvam's Acquittal In Disproportionate Wealth Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court has quashed the order issued by the Cuddalore court acquitting MRK Panneerselvam and his family from the disproportionate wealth case

The Anti-Corruption Department had registered a case against MRK Panneerselvam, who served as a minister from 1996 to 2001 and from 2006 to 2011, for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 3 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. The Cuddalore District Special Court, which heard the case against MRK Panneerselvam, his wife, and son, acquitted all three and issued the order.

A review petition was filed in the Madras High Court by the Anti-Corruption Department against this order. The petition came up for hearing before Justice Velmurugan. At that time, the Anti-Corruption Department presented arguments citing the First Information Report and the charge sheet of the case.

The advocate representing MRK Panneerselvam argued that the Anti-Corruption Department had incorrectly included family and trust assets as part of the alleged disproportionate assets. He stated that the Cuddalore court’s order acquitting the accused was justified.