ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Quashes MRK Panneerselvam's Acquittal In Disproportionate Wealth Case

The Anti-Corruption Department filed a case against Panneerselvam for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 3 crore beyond his income, but the Cuddalore court acquitted him.

Etv Bharat
Madras High Court (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: The Madras High Court has quashed the order issued by the Cuddalore court acquitting MRK Panneerselvam and his family from the disproportionate wealth case

The Anti-Corruption Department had registered a case against MRK Panneerselvam, who served as a minister from 1996 to 2001 and from 2006 to 2011, for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 3 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. The Cuddalore District Special Court, which heard the case against MRK Panneerselvam, his wife, and son, acquitted all three and issued the order.

A review petition was filed in the Madras High Court by the Anti-Corruption Department against this order. The petition came up for hearing before Justice Velmurugan. At that time, the Anti-Corruption Department presented arguments citing the First Information Report and the charge sheet of the case.

The advocate representing MRK Panneerselvam argued that the Anti-Corruption Department had incorrectly included family and trust assets as part of the alleged disproportionate assets. He stated that the Cuddalore court’s order acquitting the accused was justified.

In this context, after hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Velmurugan had previously postponed the order on the Anti-Corruption Department's review petition without specifying a date. However, on April 25, he delivered the verdict, quashing the order issued by the Cuddalore court that had acquitted Minister MRK Panneerselvam and his family in the disproportionate wealth case.

He has also ordered the Cuddalore Special Court to file charges against the minister and others and complete the investigation within six months.

Read more: Madras High Court Orders Suo Motu Case Against Minister Ponmudi Over Derogatory Remarks

Chennai: The Madras High Court has quashed the order issued by the Cuddalore court acquitting MRK Panneerselvam and his family from the disproportionate wealth case

The Anti-Corruption Department had registered a case against MRK Panneerselvam, who served as a minister from 1996 to 2001 and from 2006 to 2011, for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 3 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. The Cuddalore District Special Court, which heard the case against MRK Panneerselvam, his wife, and son, acquitted all three and issued the order.

A review petition was filed in the Madras High Court by the Anti-Corruption Department against this order. The petition came up for hearing before Justice Velmurugan. At that time, the Anti-Corruption Department presented arguments citing the First Information Report and the charge sheet of the case.

The advocate representing MRK Panneerselvam argued that the Anti-Corruption Department had incorrectly included family and trust assets as part of the alleged disproportionate assets. He stated that the Cuddalore court’s order acquitting the accused was justified.

In this context, after hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Velmurugan had previously postponed the order on the Anti-Corruption Department's review petition without specifying a date. However, on April 25, he delivered the verdict, quashing the order issued by the Cuddalore court that had acquitted Minister MRK Panneerselvam and his family in the disproportionate wealth case.

He has also ordered the Cuddalore Special Court to file charges against the minister and others and complete the investigation within six months.

Read more: Madras High Court Orders Suo Motu Case Against Minister Ponmudi Over Derogatory Remarks

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DSPROPORTIONATE WEALTH CASEFORMER MINISTER MRK PANNEERSELVAMMADRAS HIGH COURT QUASHES ACQUITTALPANNEERSELVAM ACQUITTED BY COURT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.