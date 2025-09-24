ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Orders Transfer Of Armstrong Murder Case To CBI

Chennai: The Madras High Court has has ordered transfer of the the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party state president Armstrong to CBI for investigation.

Armstrong, the state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party, was hacked to death by a mob near his residence in Perambur on July 5, 2024. So far, 27 people have been arrested and imprisoned in this case. The case is under trial at the Chennai Principal Sessions Court.

Armstrong's brother, Keanos Armstrong, and his wife, Porkodi, had filed a petition, seeking transfer of the case to the CBI. During the trial, the lawyers appearing for the petitioners argued that the Sembium Police Department did not properly investigate the case. They argued that vital witnesses were not questioned during the trial.

The lawyers further said the political connections in Armstrong's murder have not been properly investigated. Congress state president Selvapperundhakai, who is close to rowdy Nagendran arrested in this case has not yet been questioned, they said.