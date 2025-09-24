Madras High Court Orders Transfer Of Armstrong Murder Case To CBI
During the trial, the lawyers appearing for the petitioners argued that the Sembium Police Department did not properly investigate the case.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has has ordered transfer of the the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party state president Armstrong to CBI for investigation.
Armstrong, the state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party, was hacked to death by a mob near his residence in Perambur on July 5, 2024. So far, 27 people have been arrested and imprisoned in this case. The case is under trial at the Chennai Principal Sessions Court.
Armstrong's brother, Keanos Armstrong, and his wife, Porkodi, had filed a petition, seeking transfer of the case to the CBI. During the trial, the lawyers appearing for the petitioners argued that the Sembium Police Department did not properly investigate the case. They argued that vital witnesses were not questioned during the trial.
The lawyers further said the political connections in Armstrong's murder have not been properly investigated. Congress state president Selvapperundhakai, who is close to rowdy Nagendran arrested in this case has not yet been questioned, they said.
Similarly, the lawyers asked why was Thiruvengadam who was arrested in the case killed in an encounter? They alleged the police had hastily filed the chargesheet without revealing the truth.
"Since leaders from ruling party have interfered in the investigation, the chargesheet should be quashed and the CBI should be ordered to conduct a fresh and serious investigation," they said.
Police said, the 27 people arrested in the case have been booked under the Prevention of Gangsters Act and since the investigation is pending, the case should not be transferred to the CBI. Tamil Nadu Police Department should be allowed to continue investigating the case.
"After the arguments from all sides in the case were completed, Judge Velmurugan delivered his verdict today. In it, he issued an order transferring the investigation of the Armstrong murder case to the CBI. Judge Velmurugan also ordered the handover of the investigation documents to the CBI and ordered that a chargesheet be filed in the case within 6 months," said a lawyer.
Also Read
Tamil Nadu: Armstrong Murder Accused Killed In Encounter; Police Issue Clarification