Madras High Court Orders Tamil Nadu Police To Prevent Disclosure Of Sexual Assault Victims' Identities

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) and the Chennai Police Commissioner to issue firm new orders to all police personnel making it clear that nobody in uniform is allowed to reveal the name or any other detail that could identify a person hurt by sexual violence.

The directive was issued during the hearing on a petition filed by the accused in a sexual assault case registered at the Kilpauk Police Station. The petitioner sought for the inquiry to be wrapped up quickly and the final report sent to the court without delay.

During the hearing, Justice P Velmurugan expressed concern over the violation of established legal protocol and Supreme Court guidelines. He pointed out that the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Kilpauk police included the name and address of the victim, which is a clear violation of the Supreme Court's order prohibiting the identification of victims in sexual assault cases. He warned that the investigating officers were ignoring a key legal rule. He ordered the immediate removal of the victim's name from the FIR.

He said, "The investigating officers are not complying with this crucial legal requirement. The name of the victim must be immediately removed from the FIR. If this order is violated, the entire police department will be held accountable, and contempt of court proceedings will follow."

He further emphasised that sexual assault cases involving women and children must be handled with the utmost care and sensitivity. The court ordered the Tamil Nadu Police chief to issue clear instructions to all police stations across the state, reiterating the legal obligation to protect victim identities.