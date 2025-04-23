Madras High Court Orders Suo Motu Case Against Minister Ponmudi Over Derogatory Remarks

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the court registry to initiate a suo motu case against Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudi for his remarks allegedly denigrating Saivism, Vaishnavism and women.

During the hearing of a disproportionate assets case against Ponmudi, Justice Anand Venkatesh raised concerns about the controversial speech and questioned whether any case had been registered in response. Following the government's submission that five complaints were received, the judge instructed that an FIR be filed and adjourned the matter.

When the hearing resumed on Wednesday, senior advocate Wilson, representing the state, informed the court that a related petition had already been filed before the Madurai Bench, though no substantial progress had been made. Representing Ponmudi, senior advocate Vikas Singh argued that the matter had already been addressed by the Madurai Bench and reiterated that actions should not be taken without reviewing the full context of the minister's speech, which referred to an incident from four decades ago.

Justice Venkatesh observed that the remarks made by the minister were hurtful to followers of both Saivism and Vaishnavism, and fell under the category of hate speech. He noted that while Ponmudi had been removed from party responsibilities, the police had not taken further action, citing lack of prima facie evidence, a stance the judge deemed regrettable in light of Supreme Court directives on hate speech.

Stressing that hate speech cannot be tolerated, Justice Venkatesh stated that Ponmudi, who has already been convicted in another case and benefited from interim relief by the Supreme Court, appeared to be misusing that protection. He directed the registry to treat the matter as a suo motu case and present it before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders.