Madras High Court Orders Action Against Those Responsible For Anna Nagar Pocso Victim’s Video Leak

Chennai: The Madras High Court has stated that all those responsible for the leak of the confession video of the Anna Nagar Pocso victim must be punished. In August 2024, a 10-year-old girl from Anna Nagar was taken to a nearby private hospital after a foul odour emanated from her body. The doctor, who examined the girl said that the girl had been raped.
Following this, the victim was admitted to the Kilpauk Government Hospital. The victim, who was admitted to the hospital, was interrogated by Kilpauk woman Police Inspector Raji on the hospital premises. Later, she called the girl's mother to the police station and assaulted her.
Following that, the girl's father was called for questioning and tried to reconcile. When he refused to accept reconciliation, the police inspector also assaulted him. Meanwhile, video evidence of the confession obtained from the victim girl was released on social media.
The Madras High Court, which took up the case on its own initiative, had earlier ordered the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in October 2024. However, following an appeal by the Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court stayed the CBI probe and directed that the case be investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), with the investigation report to be submitted to the Madras High Court.
On March 10, a bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and G Arul Murugan heard the case. During the proceedings, the counsel representing the SIT informed the court that the investigation was proceeding from two angles—one focusing on the accused and the other on how the video was released.
The counsel further stated that a police inspector who allegedly threatened the victim’s mother has been suspended. Additionally, political party executives Sudhakar and Sathees have been arrested, and a chargesheet has been filed against them. The SIT is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the release of the video.
The judges emphasized that those responsible for the video’s release must be punished. They adjourned the hearing to March 17, stating that they would review the matter and determine compensation for the victim.
