Madras High Court Judges Recuse From Hearing TASMAC Cases Against ED

The TN Home Secretary and TASMAC MD had filed separate cases seeking a declaration that ED's raid was against the federal structure of the Constitution.

Madras High Court Judges Recuse From Hearing TASMAC Cases Against ED
File - Madras High Court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 3:24 PM IST

Chennai: A bench of Justices M S Ramesh and Senthil Kumar of Madras High Court Tuesday withdrew from the cases filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Enforcement Directorate's raid on TASMAC.

The judges' recusal came after their March 20 direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to not take any action on the documents seized during the recent raids on the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). The bench had adjourned the hearing to today (March 25).

The Enforcement Directorate, which conducted raids at the TASMAC headquarters from March 6 to March 8, issued a report alleging that there was a fraud of Rs 1,000 crore in the procurement of liquor to TASMAC, issuance of bar licenses, and tenders for the transport of liquor to liquor shops.

The Tamil Nadu Home Secretary and the TASMAC Managing Director had filed separate cases in the Madras High Court, seeking a declaration that the Enforcement Department's raid was against the federal structure of the Constitution, that the raid conducted without the government's permission was illegal, and that the Enforcement Department should not harass TASMAC officials in the name of investigation.

The bench of Justices M S Ramesh and N Senthil Kumar, while hearing these cases last Thursday, ordered the Enforcement Department to respond and adjourned the hearing to today. The judges had also ordered that the details of the cases based on which the Enforcement Department conducted the raid be provided in the reply.

However, when the case came up for hearing again today, Justices M.S. Ramesh and Senthil Kumar announced, "We are withdrawing from the hearing of the cases filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Enforcement Directorate's raid on the TASMAC company."

The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court will now have to transfer the case to another bench and only after that, will the hearing of the case take place.

