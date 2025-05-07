Madras HC Judge Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad No More

Chennai: Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, a serving judge of the Madras High Court (MHC), died here late on Tuesday, sources said. According to the sources, the 56-year-old Justice Prasad suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

Born on March 15, 1969, in Thanjavur district, Justice Sathya Narayana Prasad was a native of Vellore district. He had studied at Voorhees Higher Secondary School, Vellore and did his B.A (History at Loyola College in Chennai. He completed his M A (History) and law degree from the University of Delhi.

He enrolled as an advocate on January 29, 1997, in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He was elevated as a judge of the Madras High Court in 2021. His father R Jaiprasad, was a retired District and Sessions Judge.

As a mark of respect to the departed, Chief Justice of Madras High Court K R Shriram directed that the Madras High Court and Registry (both the Principal Seat and the Madurai Bench) and all the Subordinate Courts, Tribunals and their offices functioning in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry shall remain closed on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences over the sitting judge's demise and paid floral tributes to Justice Prasad's mortal remains. (With agency inputs)