Madras High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Fine On Tamil Nadu Government

Chennai: The Madras High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Tamil Nadu government, which appealed against the order that the Teacher Eligibility Test does not apply to teachers appointed in minority educational institutions.

In 2022, Hajira was appointed to the vacant post of Urdu teacher in the Madrasa-e-Azam Government-Aided Primary School in Tirupattur district. However, the District Primary School Education Officer refused to approve Hajira's appointment in 2023, stating that she had not written the Teacher Eligibility Test.

Hearing a case filed by the school management seeking to quash this order, the High Court ordered the Primary Education Officer in March 2024 to approve Hajira's appointment, saying that the teacher qualification test does not apply to minority educational institutions.

Following this, the Director of Primary School Education of the Tamil Nadu Government and others filed an appeal in the Madras High Court against the order.