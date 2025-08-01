ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Bans Use Of Former Chief Ministers' Photos in Tamil Nadu Government Scheme Ads

Madras HC bans using names and photos of former Chief Ministers in Tamil Nadu government scheme advertisements, citing SC guidelines.

Madras HC bans using names and photos of former CMs in Tamil Nadu government scheme advertisements, citing SC guidelines.
File Photo: Madras High Court (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 1, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered a ban on the use of photographs and names of political leaders, including former Chief Ministers, in advertisements related to Tamil Nadu government schemes.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice M M Srivastava and Justice Sundar Mohan issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP C V Shanmugam. The plea opposed the inclusion of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's image and the current Chief Minister M K Stalin's name in promotional materials for the 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stalin with you) scheme.

Citing existing Supreme Court guidelines, the HC ruled that only the serving CM's photo may be used in government advertisements. "Photographs of party policy leaders or former CMs in advertisements violate the Supreme Court's order," the bench said. It also noted that naming government schemes after political leaders or including ruling party symbols goes against the directions of both the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The court clarified that while such promotional use is prohibited, the functioning and implementation of welfare schemes will not be affected by the ruling. Further, the bench observed that the case will not hinder the ECI from probing AIADMK's complaint regarding the 'Ungaludan Stalin' scheme. The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for August 13.

