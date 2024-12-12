Madras High Court Asks Puzhal Prison Authorities To Consider Request Of Inmate To Grow Beard

Chennai: The Puzhal prison authorities have been telling a prisoner who is growing a long beard according to his Christian religion to cut it, but the court has issued a favorable order to the prisoner who went to court against it.

Daniel Raja, a prisoner in Puzhal prison, Chennai, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking permission to grow a beard inside the prison. In it, he said, "I have been in Puzhal prison for many years. I have been growing a long beard according to my Christian religion. There is nothing wrong with growing a long beard according to my religious beliefs."

"However, the Puzhal prison authorities are insisting that I should cut my beard in prison. The High Court should issue an appropriate order in this regard."

The case came up for hearing in a bench comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and Jyothiraman. At that time, lawyer Muniyaparaj, who appeared for the Tamil Nadu police, said that there are rules in prison that prisoners should not grow long beards. If they want to grow a beard, they should obtain a proper medical certificate.

He argued that the prison rules allow them to keep their beards short instead of growing them long.

Following this, the judges who heard the case ordered the prison department to consider the request of the petitioner Daniel Raja. The judges also said that the prison authorities can decide whether prisoners can grow long beards in prison or not.