Madras High Court Allows Abortion Of 28-Week-Old Foetus Of Physically Challenged Sexual Assault Survivor

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the abortion of the 28-week-old foetus of an 80 per cent physically challenged woman, who was sexually assaulted, after a medical examination.

A 27-year-old woman from Chengalpattu district was sexually assaulted by her neighbour. As a result, the woman became pregnant. After that, a case was registered against the neighbour based on the complaint lodged by the woman's mother, who came to know about the assault.

In this backdrop, the parents approached the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital to abort the foetus of the physically challenged woman. At that time, the hospital administration refused to abort the 28-week-old foetus. Following this, the mother of the victim had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order to abort the foetus of the woman, who was sexually assaulted.

The case came up for hearing on Tuesday before Justice Bharata Chakravarthy in the Madras High Court. At that time, "Although the permissible period of 24 weeks has passed, considering that the victim is 80 per cent physically challenged, her foetus can be aborted," the judge ordered.