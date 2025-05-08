ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Stops Elephant Proof Fencing, Asks Govt To Give Passage To The Animals

Coimbatore: The Madras High Court in an order has stopped the construction of elephant-proof fences until elephant routes are built for the safe passage of the animals.

Madras HC order comes in the wake of a PIL filed, seeking restraint on the construction work. The court intervention has reportedly disappointed villagers and farmers who have urged the Tamil Nadu government to appeal against this order.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that elephant-proof fences will be erected on a stretch of 10 km at a cost of about Rs. 7 crore in the Thondamuthur area of Coimbatore.

Once the fence is erected, elephants will be prevented from entering into villages. This will help villagers to live without the fear of elephant depredations. In the first phase, Rs. 5 crore has been allocated, according to a government order issued recently.

Coimbatore district is at the forefront of elephant-human conflict in Tamil Nadu. Wild elephants frequently enter into villages adjacent to the forest areas in the foothills of the Western Ghats in search of food and water. Wild elephants enter villages at night, causing damage to human lives and standing crops.

Villagers in this region live in fear. It was in the midst of this that the Tamil Nadu government announced the construction of elephant-proof fences in the area.