Madras High Court Stops Elephant Proof Fencing, Asks Govt To Give Passage To The Animals

Coimbatore: The Madras High Court in an order has stopped the construction of elephant-proof fences until elephant routes are built for the safe passage of the animals.
Madras HC order comes in the wake of a PIL filed, seeking restraint on the construction work. The court intervention has reportedly disappointed villagers and farmers who have urged the Tamil Nadu government to appeal against this order.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that elephant-proof fences will be erected on a stretch of 10 km at a cost of about Rs. 7 crore in the Thondamuthur area of Coimbatore.
Once the fence is erected, elephants will be prevented from entering into villages. This will help villagers to live without the fear of elephant depredations. In the first phase, Rs. 5 crore has been allocated, according to a government order issued recently.
Coimbatore district is at the forefront of elephant-human conflict in Tamil Nadu. Wild elephants frequently enter into villages adjacent to the forest areas in the foothills of the Western Ghats in search of food and water. Wild elephants enter villages at night, causing damage to human lives and standing crops.
Villagers in this region live in fear. It was in the midst of this that the Tamil Nadu government announced the construction of elephant-proof fences in the area.
The forest department began erecting the elephant-proof fences for a stretch of 5 km and 10 km in each in the Coimbatore and Poluvampatti forest ranges. The fences are to be erected from Attukal to Vettaikaran Kovil in the Poluvampatti forest range and from Attukal to Bommanampalayam in the Coimbatore forest range. For this, work was underway to remove and clean the bushes and undergrowth in those areas.
But the work has stopped at the intervention of the Madras High Court. Reacting to this, farmers from Kuppepalayam village said, "This village, located in the foothill,s faces regular incursion by elephants. The elephants come in large numbers after dusk, and on one can venture out after dark.
“We are unable to go to the agricultural lands to guard them. Elephants are continuously destroying crops including coconuts. Due to this, farmers are incurring losses. The forest department is providing very little compensation for crop damage,” the villagers complained.
''It was heartening to hear that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a modern elephant-proof fencing that would have prevented elephant incursions. We expected that elephant depredation problems would decrease if this project was implemented.”
As the villagers are solely dependent on agriculture, the Government should send an inspection team and report to the court the prevailing situation of serious hurdles to agricultural activity.