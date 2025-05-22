Madras HC Seeks Status Report On 41 TASMAC Scam Cases, Adjourns Hearing By Three Weeks

Chennai: Complaints have been raised regarding irregularities in the procurement of liquor for TASMAC shops and the issuance of bar licences. Between 2017 and 2024, the State Anti-Corruption Department registered 41 related cases. Based on these cases, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and conducted a raid at the TASMAC head office and related places last March.

Meanwhile, Palayankottai-based lawyer Venkatachalapathy had filed a public interest litigation in the Madras High Court seeking transfer of the cases registered by the State Anti-Corruption Department against TASMAC and its officials to the CBI in connection with these irregularities.

In the petition, he had said, "The state government is acting with the aim of obstructing the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. The case regarding the Rs 1,000 crore irregularities should be investigated fairly and without any hindrance. Therefore, this case should be transferred to CBI. The state government should be restrained from investigating the cases registered against TASMAC officials."

The case came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Justices G.R. Swaminathan and V. Lakshmi Narayanan of the Madras High Court. During the hearing, senior advocate P.S. Raman, appearing for the Tamil Nadu Government, argued, "The Supreme Court has ruled that in cases involving the transfer of investigations to other agencies, the accused must be heard. Therefore, the TASMAC administration should be added as respondents in all 41 cases."

Following this, the judges questioned, "Can it be guaranteed that the cases related to the TASMAC scam will not be closed until the accused are added?" Responding to this, the senior advocate said, "A petition should be filed in the relevant lower court regarding the closure of the case. The lower court will decide in this regard. However, we advise the Home Secretary not to file a report in the lower courts seeking the closure of any case related to the TASMAC scam until the next hearing."

The judges recorded this observation and granted three weeks to add the accused in the cases related to the TASMAC scam. They also directed the Tamil Nadu Government to submit a status report on the 41 cases registered so far and adjourned the hearing for three weeks.

In Tamil Nadu, liquor is sold by the State Government through the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

