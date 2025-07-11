Madras HC Seeks Explanation From ECI On Decision Over AIADMK Internal Issues

Chennai: The Madras High Court has sought an explanation from the Election Commission on its decision on the AIADMK internal party issues.

Civil cases were filed against Edappadi Palaniswami's election as AIADMK General Secretary on an ex-parte basis. A petition filed with the Election Commission demanded that the two-leaves symbol be not allotted to AIADMK until the existing cases are resolved. Palaniswami had filed a petition in the Madras High Court opposing the Election Commission's investigation into the petitions.

He had also filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a time limit for the Election Commission to complete the initial investigation into the complaints filed regarding AIADMK's internal party issues.

The petition stated, "In the context of preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections, those involved in anti-party activities are likely to use this case to their advantage. Therefore, the Election Commission should avoid delaying the initial investigation. If an order is not issued by the Election Commission to initiate an investigation into the internal party matter, it will cause great harm to the AIADMK."

The petition came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and K Surender. The lawyer appearing for Palaniswami argued that even after two months of conducting the investigation as per the Madras High Court order, the Election Commission has not issued any order in this regard. The Election Commission should be ordered to issue an order quickly as the elections are approaching. Moreover, the Supreme Court has ordered that a decision should be taken in such cases within three months."

Responding to it, the lawyer for the Election Commission said, "So far, six complaints have been received. They are being examined and investigated one after the other. The results will be announced soon in the matter," he said.

The judges intervened and asked, "Wouldn't the Election Commission, a political body, be failing in its constitutional duty if it does not issue an order in a timely manner on a matter?" Further, the judges said that the Election Commission seemed to be hesitant in the matter and asked, "Is the Election Commission superior to the President when the Supreme Court has set a time limit for the President?"

Responding to it, the lawyer for the Election Commission said that there is no such thing as a higher or lower officer in the Constitution and that all officers are equal. He also said that he would ask the Election Commission officials to inform him when a decision would be taken on the AIADMK internal party issue.

Subsequently, the judges ordered the Election Commission to file a written explanation, specifying the time limit on when a decision would be taken on the complaints while adjourning the hearing of the case until July 21.