Madras HC Quashes Special Court Order To Acquit Minster Periyasamy, Family In DA Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court has quashed an order of the Dindigul District Anti Corruption Court to acquit Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy, his wife and sons in a disproportionate assets case.

The high court also ordered the anti-corruption court to conduct a retrial and conclude the case within six months. Periyasamy was the Minister of Revenue, Law, Prisons and Housing from 2006 to 2011. In 2012, the Dindigul Anti Corruption Police had registered a case against Periyasamy, his wife P Susheela and two sons P Senthil Kumar and P Prabhu for allegedly amassing over Rs 2 crore while he was a minister.

After the Dindigul District Anti Corruption Court acquitted the minister and his family, the police filed a review petition in the Madras High Court in 2018, seeking to quash district special court's order.

This review petition came up for hearing on Monday before Madras High Court Justice Velmurugan. Periswamy and his lawyer argued that the allegations levelled by the Anti Corruption Department against them are baseless. "A case has been registered against them without properly calculating the assets. Therefore, the Dindigul District Court order acquitting them from the case should be confirmed," Periaswamy's lawyer stated.

The Anti Corruption Department's lawyer argued by explaining the copies of the First Information Report and chargesheet filed in the case. It was also requested that the order of the trial court be quashed. After hearing the arguments of all parties, Justice Velmurugan quashed the order acquitting Periyasamy, his wife Susheela and sons Senthilkumar and Prabhu in the disproportionate assets case. Justice Velmurugan also ordered the Dindigul District Anti Corruption Court to file charges, conduct the investigation on a daily basis and conclude the case within six months.

Periyasamy is currently the Minister of Cooperative in the Tamil Nadu cabinet led by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Senthilkumar is a MLA from Palani constituency.