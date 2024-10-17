Madras HC Orders Action Against Trustee For Making Reel Inside Temple

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to initiate action against the trustee and some women employees of the famous Karumariamman Temple in Thiruvekkat, Chennai, who allegedly shot a comic reel and posted it on social media.

The Department has been asked to submit an action-taken report by October 29.

Justice Dhandapani was hearing a petition filed by Jayaprakash from Nagapattinam seeking an order to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to take action against the temple trustee, Dharmakartha Valarmati for dancing along with 12 women employees inside the Karumariamman Temple, recording a video of it and posted it on social media.

The petition states, "While the use of mobile phones is prohibited inside the temple premises, Valarmati has offended the sentiments of the devotees by using a mobile phone in the premises and making a reel with it". He also alleged that the occasion was a pre-planned one since all the dancers were wearing the same saree.

During the hearing, the lawyer representing the petitioner said that Valarmathi and others had recorded a comic reel and posted it on a social networking site likewise a comedy scene of a cinema.

After which, Judge Dandapani condemned the act, saying such incidents can never be allowed. "What honour is shown to God if a reel is made inside the temple premises? Is there no fear of God? People visit temple to pray with a lot of devotion," he said.

The judge then said he is looking into the matter seriously and directed the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to initiate necessary action against the temple trustee and others and file an action-taken report by October 29.