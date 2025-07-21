ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Lauds TN Govt For Trying To Bring Law To Protect Female Athletes In Sports Contests

Chief Criminal Advocate of Government informed the court that the govt has already issued an order to formulate legal regulations for welfare of girls.

A court in Madurai has lauded the Tamil Nadu government for trying to bring a special law for the first time in the country to protect female students participating in sports competitions.
Madras HC Madurai Bench (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 21, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST

Updated : July 21, 2025 at 9:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Madurai: The Madurai bench of Madras HC lauded the Tamil Nadu Government for trying to bring a special law for the first time in the country to protect female athletes participating in sports competitions.

A school girl from Virudhunagar was sexually harassed by a coach while participating in a sports competition. A trial court sentenced the coach who appealed against it in the High Court, Madurai Bench.

The case came up for hearing before Judge KK Ramakrishnan on Monday. Chief Criminal Advocate of the Tamil Nadu Government Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, in his statement said, "Based on the court order, the Tamil Nadu Government has already issued an order to formulate various legal regulations for the welfare of girls and women participating in sports competitions and the School Education Department and the Sports Development Department should follow them".

Furthermore, it has been decided to enact a special law to protect girls and female athletes and prevent sexual harassment and include punitive measures to be taken against them. The bill for this will be presented in the upcoming legislative session, he said.

Justice Ramakrishnan commended the Tamil Nadu Government for making the first attempt in the country to bring a law for the welfare of girls and women participating in sports competitions. He also commended Jinnah and Additional Criminal Advocate Senthilkumar for immediately taking the court's orders to the government and trying to bring legal proposals. The court ordered filing of details regarding the enactment of the law and adjourned the case to October.

Madurai: The Madurai bench of Madras HC lauded the Tamil Nadu Government for trying to bring a special law for the first time in the country to protect female athletes participating in sports competitions.

A school girl from Virudhunagar was sexually harassed by a coach while participating in a sports competition. A trial court sentenced the coach who appealed against it in the High Court, Madurai Bench.

The case came up for hearing before Judge KK Ramakrishnan on Monday. Chief Criminal Advocate of the Tamil Nadu Government Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, in his statement said, "Based on the court order, the Tamil Nadu Government has already issued an order to formulate various legal regulations for the welfare of girls and women participating in sports competitions and the School Education Department and the Sports Development Department should follow them".

Furthermore, it has been decided to enact a special law to protect girls and female athletes and prevent sexual harassment and include punitive measures to be taken against them. The bill for this will be presented in the upcoming legislative session, he said.

Justice Ramakrishnan commended the Tamil Nadu Government for making the first attempt in the country to bring a law for the welfare of girls and women participating in sports competitions. He also commended Jinnah and Additional Criminal Advocate Senthilkumar for immediately taking the court's orders to the government and trying to bring legal proposals. The court ordered filing of details regarding the enactment of the law and adjourned the case to October.

Last Updated : July 21, 2025 at 9:04 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU GOVTTAMIL NADUMADRAS HC MADURAI BENCHMADRAS HC

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.