Madras High Court Lauds TN Govt For Trying To Bring Law To Protect Female Athletes In Sports Contests

Madurai: The Madurai bench of Madras HC lauded the Tamil Nadu Government for trying to bring a special law for the first time in the country to protect female athletes participating in sports competitions.

A school girl from Virudhunagar was sexually harassed by a coach while participating in a sports competition. A trial court sentenced the coach who appealed against it in the High Court, Madurai Bench.

The case came up for hearing before Judge KK Ramakrishnan on Monday. Chief Criminal Advocate of the Tamil Nadu Government Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, in his statement said, "Based on the court order, the Tamil Nadu Government has already issued an order to formulate various legal regulations for the welfare of girls and women participating in sports competitions and the School Education Department and the Sports Development Department should follow them".

Furthermore, it has been decided to enact a special law to protect girls and female athletes and prevent sexual harassment and include punitive measures to be taken against them. The bill for this will be presented in the upcoming legislative session, he said.

Justice Ramakrishnan commended the Tamil Nadu Government for making the first attempt in the country to bring a law for the welfare of girls and women participating in sports competitions. He also commended Jinnah and Additional Criminal Advocate Senthilkumar for immediately taking the court's orders to the government and trying to bring legal proposals. The court ordered filing of details regarding the enactment of the law and adjourned the case to October.